FARGO—Kao Kalia Yang likes to tell a story about visiting a bookmobile near the Twin Cities housing project of her youth. She was looking for a book about her people, the Hmong, but the librarian explained they only had books on the Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese.

"One day day some Hmong girl will find a book about her people on the bookshelves," Yang said under her breath.

Yang made her words come true. Her debut, "The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir," is this year's selection in the One Book, One Community reading project, hosted by community and college libraries. Yang reads from and discusses her book Friday night at Minnesota State University Moorhead's Comstock Memorial Union.

Yang has quite the story to tell. She was born in a refugee camp in Thailand in 1980, a few years after her Hmong family was driven from their native Laos. The family was relocated to the Twin Cities in 1987.

Yang struggled speaking the English language, but in writing she found her voice.

"On the page I write like a native speaker," she says from her home in St. Paul. "Now I'm not ringing the doorbell waiting for anyone to answer. I have a key. I can slam that door as hard as I want."

Yang went on to Carleton College in Northfield, Minn.—where she currently teaches—and then Columbia University where "The Latehomecomer" was her thesis.

While the book covers the family's difficult path to America and their struggles settling in, it was prompted by an even darker experience, the death of her grandmother.

"I was grieving and sending her love letters and they just got longer and longer," Yang says. "One day my dad said to me, 'If you dream in the right direction, you never wake up and the dream never dies. It always grows bigger.' And the dream was born."

While Yang expressed herself on the page, she comes from a tradition of oral storytellers. She recalls an uncle's words: "A story is like a stop sign on the road of life. Its purpose is to make you pause, look both ways and check the horizons before you continue."

"For me, storytelling has always been a natural form of communicating love," she says. "The first generation of Hmong (in America) were too tired from working to care for their families to tell the stories. The Hmong have been neglected in history books, we've been entirely deleted. I wanted to use this memoir to correct and document our history as well. It felt urgent to me, necessary and important."

The Hmong are an ethnic group from the mountainous areas of Laos, Thailand and Vietnam. During the Secret War, the United States recruited thousands of Hmong to help fight communist Vietnamese and Laotian forces. The communists took over in 1975 and vowed to exterminate the Hmong. By the end of the year, 40,000 Hmong had fled to Thailand. Over the next eight years, over 53,000 Hmong resettled in the United States.

While she writes about the Hmong experience, she never wrote with a Hmong audience in mind, pointing out that the MFA program at Columbia University is mostly caucasian.

"I didn't limit myself. I don't think you go very far by limiting yourself. I had ambitious hopes and dreams, and they fueled me every step of the way," she says. "The best books are timeless and universal. And I believe that to be true of my grandma's life and story and that of the Hmong people."

While the book was first published eight years ago and covers life in the 1980s and '90s, she says the story is just as relevant now because refugee crises still exist.

"We don't have to go very far to see images of what's happening in Syria or other parts of the world," she says. "My own story, the story of the refugee, it's far older than the Hmong. Any time any person from a war-torn country reads ("The Latehomecomer"), they say, 'that's my story too.' It is for the refugee an important connection to the world and to each other."

