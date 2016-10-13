When Jim and Voni Specht of Hawley, Minn., started demolishing their 1890s-era home, they found what appears to be an old railroad wood car. Submitted photo.

OK, neighbors, can you help this couple?

They are Jim and Voni Specht. They live in Hawley, Minn. And it was in Hawley that they were recently demolishing an 1890s-era house and found something highly unusual.

"When we removed the second exterior covering," they write Neighbors, "we found what appears to be an old railroad wood car.

"The wood car appears to be the first part of the home, since it sat over a small basement. The roof is rounded and there are three sides standing. It has unusual markings that suggest railroad control numbers."

The Spechts would like to know for sure what it is and if it has any historical significance.

Over to you, neighbors.

