How to harvest your horseradish

Most of us who enjoy growing horseradish in the garden grow it as a perennial, locating it at a side or corner of the garden where it can remain in a permanent spot. Because much of its root enlargement occurs in late summer and fall, horseradish is best left in the ground until after several hard frosts, but before the ground freezes solid. Late October is usually good.

The deep roots of horseradish make it possible to dig and harvest the main root, leaving enough root intact underground to rebound next spring. For good measure, I usually replant a pencil-sized side root back into the hole after digging, just to be sure I didn't remove the whole root system.

Q. Our beets and carrots have been attacked by something. The green tops are fine, but the upper, shoulder part of the actual beet or carrot root have chunks eaten out of them. The damage doesn't go down very far, just on the upper inch or so of the edible part of the beets and carrots. Any idea what causes this, and what can be done?—Linda Severin, Alexandria, Minn.

A. We've had the same damage in past years in our garden. In most cases, it's caused by voles, also called field mice.

Rodent traps or bait stations can be placed on the ground at each end of the rows of favorite vole vegetables like carrots, beets, parsnips and potatoes. I've had success with rodent "place packs" which are small, weatherproof bait-filled packets placed intact where vole activity has begun, or where it's anticipated. Voles chew into the packets and eat the bait. These bait packets also work well in other yard areas where voles cause damage.

All recommended precautions should be followed to ensure safety of children and pets when using rodent bait.

Q. I've tried growing blueberries in our region with little success. I know they require acid soil, and I've added peat moss, used soil acidifiers and tried everything, but they still grow weakly with sickly yellowed foliage. Are there any other fruits similar to blueberries that are hardy enough for our area?—Sam Cordell, Grand Forks, N.D.

A. As you mentioned, blueberries need acid soil, and changing one's native soil is difficult.

Soils in the Red River Valley and westward are the opposite of blueberry's preferred acidity. Even if a soil area is amended, the effects of the surrounding soil mass soon win out, making it an on-going task to continually supplement the soil. Blueberries can be grown if a gardener is up for a long-term challenge.

Luckily, we have wonderful winter-hardy alternatives that thrive in our soil with no extra care. Honeyberry, also called haskap, is a newly popular fruiting shrub. Two different varieties are needed for fruit production, which is why garden centers usually offer an assortment of named varieties of honeyberry. The berries are oblong, dark blue and delicious.

Another blueberry alternative is aronia, whose blue-black fruit are high in antioxidants. Juneberry deserves its nickname of "blueberry of the North." Garden centers carry named varieties that bear larger fruit than most native wild Juneberries. They're so flavorful that bird netting is often needed to prevent loss of the crop to wildlife.

Q. I read in a recent column that putting potted shrubs/trees in the garage for overwintering is not a good idea. I have some Tiger Eye sumac that I started in pots in late summer and need to overwinter. I have an outside entrance to our basement where the temperature can be maintained at 25 to 35 degrees, but no outdoor lighting. If that is not a good idea, where would be a better place?—Jan Bobendrier, Pipestone, Minn.

A. Indoor storage of trees and shrubs is tricky because it's difficult to find the right temperature; not too hot and not too cold and not fluctuating between freezing and thawing. Even heated garages often fluctuate widely as overhead doors are open and closed in winter.

A more natural, highly successful way of overwintering potted stock is to sink pot-and-all somewhere outdoors in the garden, flowerbed or corner of the yard. With the potted root system located below soil surface, the ground naturally moderates soil temperature. For good measure, locate where snow accumulates. Next spring, lift the potted sumacs from their temporary home.

