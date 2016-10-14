Our Redeemer hosts anniversary finale

On Saturday, Oct 29, the festivities will begin with an "Afternoon of Remembering" at 3:30 p.m. A celebration meal will follow at Our Redeemer at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the meal are $7 for adults and $2 for children and can be purchased at the church office or by calling (218) 233-7569.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Rev. Don Fondow, president of the Minnesota North District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, will be the guest preacher for worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m.