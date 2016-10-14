Our Redeemer hosts anniversary finale
MOORHEAD—The weekend of Oct. 29-30, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1000 14th St. S., will host the final events of its yearlong 75th anniversary celebration.
On Saturday, Oct 29, the festivities will begin with an "Afternoon of Remembering" at 3:30 p.m. A celebration meal will follow at Our Redeemer at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the meal are $7 for adults and $2 for children and can be purchased at the church office or by calling (218) 233-7569.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Rev. Don Fondow, president of the Minnesota North District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, will be the guest preacher for worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m.