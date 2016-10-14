Vendors wanted for St. Andrew holiday bazaar
WEST FARGO—St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1005 1st St., is seeking vendors for its annual holiday bazaar. The event will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the church's fellowship hall. Doors will open at 7 a.m. that day for vendors to set up displays.
Rental fees are $10 for the first table and $5 for a second. The event is a fundraiser for church youth, so vendors are asked to give at least 10 percent of sales back at the end of the event.
Registration ends Monday, Oct. 31. For more information, contact Rose Borslien at (701) 371-9044.