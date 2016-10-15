Search
    Away from Home: Mount Rainier, Washington

    By Forum staff reports Today at 7:36 p.m.
    Mt. Rainier, Washington, by Shanna Goebel, 1,412.3 miles from Fargo.

    Where: Mount Rainier, Washington

    When: Aug. 1

    Distance from Fargo: 1,412 miles

    Comments: There was a slight breeze, so I was only able to capture the reflection of the very top, but I consider myself very fortunate to have visited on a day when the mountain was out of the clouds. It only happens a handful of times during the year!

    Shanna Goebel, Fargo

    Send us your snapshots

    This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

    Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

    Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.

