Singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. The country stars play the Fargodome on Aug. 24. REUTERS/Special to The Forum

FARGO—More ticket information has been released about the Aug. 24 Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert at the Fargodome .

Tickets for the concert are $69.50, $89.50 and $109.50, plus fees, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Tickets are available at the Fargodome box office, at www.fargodome.com or (855) 694-6367.