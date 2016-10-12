Five things to do in Fargo-Moorhead Oct. 13-16

Whether your game is music, comedy, theater, visual art, or sci-fi and fantasy, Fargo-Moorhead has you covered this weekend with a variety of entertainment options. Here are five things to do Thursday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 16.

Dave Simonett

Dave Simonett may be the main voice in Trampled by Turtles, but the frontman has proved to be quite effective as a one-man act. Playing solo he sold out Fargo Brewing Co. in April, so promoters are bringing him back six months later for a show Thursday, Oct. 13, at The Aquarium, 226 Broadway, Fargo. The singer/guitarist is still picking away at his 2014 solo disc, "Razor Pony," including a stripped down version of TbT's "Midnight on the Interstate." Music starts at 9 p.m. with Fargo Rob Ashe of Fargo's Boots opening. Tickets for this ID-only show are $15. jadepresents.com (866) 300-8300.

Deuces Wild

David Eichholz and Ted Manderfeld don't just tickle the ivories, they hammer them. The dueling pianists have a no-holds-barred approach to their live show, Deuces Wild, wowing crowds with not only their ways around a keyboard but also their sometimes off-key style of humor. The comic pair bring their barroom antics to the Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, Friday night, Oct. 14. Tickets are $31.50 for this all-ages show. http://jadepresents.com (866) 300-8300.

Valley Con

The biggest weekend locally for fantasy, science fiction, comics, gaming horror and more rolls around again. ValleyCon offers a buffet of pop-culture make-believe with a full slate of vendors and special guests showing up Friday through Sunday at the Baymont Inn and Suites, 3333 13th Ave. S., Fargo. Stars like actor Jeffrey Combs ("Re-Animator"), special effects experts R.J. Haddy and Christian Ackerman and "Star Wars" novelist Christie Golden will talk about their work as merchants peddle a mix of games, books, accessories, costumes and more. The event features workshops, panel discussions, a film fest, costume contests and then some. The fun starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, before closing at 4:30 p.m. Passes range from $5 to $25 per day or $18 to $40 for the weekend.

Art & Ale Walk

Summer is over but downtown Fargo is still hopping Thursday nights. The Oct. 13 Art & Ale Walk takes the place of summer's Corks & Canvas as a number of locations—from galleries to gift shops—stay open from 5 to 9 p.m. Each stop showcases work from a different artist and craft beer samples. The displays are free, but those 21 and older with an ID can get a wristband to sample craft beers. For more information go to www.downtownfargo.com.

'Proof'

Concordia College's theater department opens its season with "Proof," a family drama about brilliance and madness. Catherine has the brain of her late, great mathematical genius father, but she fears that will come with the mental illness that consumed him. When a student discovers a potentially important proof from her father, Catherine explores to see if it's further evidence of his genius or illness. The play won Drama Desk, a Pulitzer and Tony awards for author David Auburn in 2001. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 15, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Lab Theatre, next to the Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre. Tickets are $5 and $10 for this show, intended for mature audiences. Email thrtix@cord.edu or call (218) 299-3314.