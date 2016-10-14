5 not-so-scary Halloween movies for the squeamish

But that doesn't mean I can't get in on the fun.

The Halloween movie vault contains something suitable for every age and tolerance level, starting with "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," veering off to the silly ("The 'Burbs") and venturing into the cute ("Hotel Transylvania"). But these are the five I keep coming back to.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Most "Rocky Horror" fans prefer the live performance, but the movie's the next best thing. Tim Curry in fishnets and Meat Loaf on a motorcycle, what more could you want? Of course I had to include the campy musical tale of the transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania, on my list. You either love it or you don't. I love it.

Where to watch: You can watch it on a big screen at 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Fargo Theatre. Tickets are only $5, and go on sale at 10 a.m. this morning. Also, Fox's new live version starring Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter airs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

'Ghostbusters'

My interest in "Ghostbusters" was renewed with the all-female reboot this summer (the DVD hit stores Tuesday). The haters had a field day with it, but I thought it was a blast, and it starred some of my favorite comedians. But the original, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Rick Moranis, is still, well, the original.

The verdict: Who ya gonna call? Take your pick.

'Beetlejuice'

"The ghost with the most," with his greasy green hair and sunken-in eyes, may not be a pretty sight, but there's something about his morbid humor that makes you — dare I say it — love him anyway. Thanks to that dinner-table scene, I will never hear a Harry Belafonte song the same way.

About that: A "Beetlejuice" sequel has been rumored for years, but just this May, director Tim Burton was unwilling to confirm it, providing a vague response. "It's something that I really would like to do in the right circumstances, but it's one of those films where it has to be right," he said.

'Hocus Pocus'

I was officially introduced to the kooky Sanderson sisters just last year (I know, I know), but "Hocus Pocus" became an instant favorite. It's a perfect example of the kind of fun, goofy Halloween entertainment I enjoy.

Chaos ensues in Salem, Mass., when the new kid in town inadvertently resurrects the trio of witches on Halloween night. It's up to him, his crush, his little sister and an immortal cat (I wish MY cats were immortal) to stop them.

Look for: A young Thora Birch.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

1993 was a good year for Halloween. Just three months after "Hocus Pocus" came out, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was released. I was aware of it at the time (I was 10), but it didn't become a favorite until my adulthood, when I could really appreciate it for the masterpiece that it is. Now, not a year goes by that I don't watch it.

Based on a poem written by Tim Burton, "Nightmare" follows Jack Skellington, the "pumpkin king" of Halloween Town, as he discovers Christmas and all its wonders. Since its release, the stop-motion fantasy has gained an impressive cult following, spawned a tribute album and a musical, and inspired everything from fashion to tattoos.

Bonus: You can watch it again for Christmas.