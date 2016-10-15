Lend A Hand (Oct. 15, 2016)

Current fundraising efforts include: Vicki Hoover, Melissa Berg, Renae Hanson, Craig Aldrich, Shane Engel, Brock Woehl and Heidi Frie. Upcoming events include:

• Renae Hanson, Hawley, Minn., a spaghetti supper and silent auction will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Hawley Lutheran Church; online gift to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Hanson can be made at www.dmflendahand.org. Cash and checks payable to Renae Hanson Benefit Fund may be directed to Bell Bank, P.O. Box 688, Hawley, MN 56549.

• Shane Engel, Fargo, a chili feed and silent auction will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at the El Zagal Shrine, 1429 3rd St. N., Fargo; online gift to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Engel can be made at www.dmflendahand.org. Cash and checks payable to Shane Engel Benefit Fund may be directed to Wells Fargo, 2501 13th Ave. S., Fargo, ND 58103.

• Craig Aldrich, Fargo, a benefit dinner, bake sale, raffle, silent auction benefit will be held starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Bowler, 2630 University Drive, Fargo; online gifts to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Aldrich can be made at www.dmflendahand.org. Cash and checks payable to Craig Aldrich Benefit Fund may be directed to Gate City Bank, 1501 University Drive S., Fargo, ND 58103.

• Brock Woehl, Kindred, N.D., a ham dinner benefit and silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Kindred High School, 255 Dakota St.; online gifts to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Woehl can be made at www.dmflendahand.org. Cash and checks payable to Brock Woehl Benefit Fund may be directed to Kindred State Bank, 411 Elm St., Kindred, ND 58051.

• Heidi Frie, Horace, N.D., a spaghetti dinner and silent auction benefit will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Sts. Anne & Joachim Church, 5202 25th St. S., Fargo; online gifts to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Frie can be made at www.dmflendahand.org. Cash and checks payable to Heidi Frie Benefit Fund may be directed to Gate City Bank, 500 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, ND 58102.