    Fargo radio station launches cancer fundraiser to pick up where Bras on Broadway left off

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 10:45 a.m.
    The team behind Big 98.7 FM's "Jesse & Amanda With Pike in the Morning" radio show pose in their Fargo studio with some of the used bras that have been donated so far through its Bras on Big 98.7 breast cancer fundraiser. Special to The Forum

    FARGO—Bras on Broadway may be over, but a Fargo radio show is picking up where the annual event left off to raise money for local cancer patients.

    The team behind Big 98.7 FM's "Jesse & Amanda With Pike in the Morning" launched Bras on Big 98.7, its own take on the former breast cancer fundraising event, earlier this month.

    The idea is simple, according to DJ and Program Director Jesse James: Donate a used bra and get entered into a drawing for a prize package. The morning show will donate $1 for each bra to Essentia Health to be used for comfort items for local women fighting cancer.

    "We weren't prepared for what's happened," James said about the outpouring of support.

    Amanda Lea said the strong response shows locals are eager to help, especially after organizers of Bras on Broadway at Fargo's Hotel Donaldson announced the event was coming to an end.

    "To see the community wanting to give back, it's just really cool that they now have a place to do that," she said.

    They've taken in hundreds of bras, James said, and some listeners have pledged to match donations up to $500.

    "We're going to hopefully be able to write a great big check," he said.

    The fundraiser will continue all month, but James said this is more than a one-time thing. He'd like it to become bigger than Bras on Broadway and possibly include events, concerts and more.

    To contribute, drop off used bras at the studio, 2720 7th Ave. S., Fargo, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
