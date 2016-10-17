Generations of Ouradnik family enjoy 4-H achievement days

But before they left, Dave, who is vice president of Western State Bank in Fargo, told Neighbors this made him think back to when he was growing up in Larimore, N.D., and when "the fall of the year was not only the start of football and school, it also was a time for annual 4-H achievement days."

That was when, he says, "Mom and Dad helped us with our exhibits of beef, sheep, swine and other exhibits (even rabbits, chickens and homemade rugs were brought to the show by those participating). It was a time of year that all the kids our age came to Larimore with their exhibits and proudly showed them off.

"We worked as a family to get our exhibits ready," Dave says, "and it was also a great time to see kids we may not have seen during the past summer or the past year at these important couple of days.

"Business people would attend and buy our exhibits after we showed them off to the judges, and the 'premium' $$$$$$ they paid went right into our individual pockets.

"Many times we even received our exhibit back from the buyer in order to take our prized animal home. That was a great deal, because who wanted to lose our prized animal that we had worked so hard on preparing?

"I think of the many hours we spent together as a family preparing by washing, grooming and having our exhibit looking and acting just right for the judges.

"Receiving the grand champion ribbon was always the goal, but even a blue, red or white ribbon was a welcome sight for doing our best and working so hard."

Many of you reading this well remember days and can identify with Dave's remembrances of them.

But now, Dave was setting his thoughts of the past aside and preparing, with his wife, to see how their three grandchildren would come out in the Slope fair.

Amidon is the county seat of Slope County, in the far southwestern corner of North Dakota. It was there that the fair was held.

The Ouradniks' grandchilren are the children of Scott and Kelley Ouradnik, who live on a ranch just outside of Amidon; both Scott and Kelley work in Bowman, N.D., 25 miles away.

Their children are Jett, 9; Cutter, 7; and Sage, 5.

The two boys, Jett and Cutter, were showing beef cattle and swine at the fair, while Sage was going to show her pony Nickel in the pet division.

"Just can't get any better than this," Dave writes, "as this is a big part of growing up on a ranch/farm in the great state of North Dakota!"

By the way, Jett scored big time at the fair. He received the grand champion ribbon in the beef exhibit, and both the grand champion ribbon and grand champion showmanship ribbon in the swine division.

Best news of all

Yes, being at the event was great fun for all three generations of the Ouradnik family. But making it extra special was doing it with a happy and healthy Sage.

This little girl was diagnosed with leukemia on her third birthday and has been treated for it the past 2½ years at the Roger Maris Cancer Center, Fargo.

But just recently, it was determined she is cancer free.

That, neighbors, is even better news, the Ouradniks will tell you, than being told you've won a ribbon.

