More memories about 1958 Drayton baseball team

But thinking of baseball brings to mind the Drayton, N.D., Class B high school baseball team that won six straight state championships from 1958 to 1963. That story ran here last summer.

Mike Worner, Mayville, N.D., writes that he enjoyed that story, especially concerning the 1958 team because, he says, "My brother Roger and I played on the Wahpeton (N.D.) Legion team that was defeated in a best two-out-of-three series by that Drayton team when they challenged into the Class A tournament.

"In my opinion," Mike says, "this ('58 Drayton team) was the best Class B team that ever played baseball in North Dakota.

"As you indicated (in the previous column), many of the Drayton players went on to play ball at the professional or college level. I played against some of them who attended Mayville State, which had one of the best NAIA teams at the time and went to the national level playoffs."

More sports memories

The earlier column about the Drayton team also led Jarl Opgrande, Longview, Wash., to write that it brought back memories of his high school days in Dickinson, N.D.

But not for baseball. Dickinson was a state Class A school and only Class B and C schools had baseball, as he remembers.

"We (at Dickinson) had football, basketball and track," Jarl writes.

Unfortunately, he couldn't participate in many sports because he contracted polio when he was a freshman. But he was able to run track in his junior and senior years.

"One coach and one assistant coach worked all the sports (at Dickinson)," Jarl says. "Our head coach was Paul Roach, who later coached at the University of North Dakota, Wisconsin, Green Bay, Oakland and Denver. He ended his career as athletic director at the University of Wyoming."

