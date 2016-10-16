"We specifically set the house how it is so they could see the cows," Lindsay Olson says. "My husband and his mom and dad just love the cows."

Lindsay's husband, Carl, grew up on the farm. In fact, he's the fourth-generation farmer to live there. Having previously lived just 8 miles away, the couple knew when they moved to the family farm, they'd want to build a home of their own.

So they did.

The build took 14 months and, in the meantime, Lindsay, Carl and their three kids lived in the small farmhouse on the property watching their new home take form. In February 2015, they were able to move in.

Distinctly their style

On the outside, cedar siding with stone accents wrap the home. The large porch provides an overhang that frames the bold red door. On the inside, the layout is open. Exposed maple beams frame the vaulted ceiling, adding to the rustic, ranch feel. In the left wing are three bedrooms, a Jack-and-Jill bathroom for the kids and a toy room with two sliding barn doors.

The fireplace and mantel create a focal point in the living room while a long, sturdy farmhouse table draws attention to the dining room. In the kitchen, double islands steal the show — one containing a built-in stovetop and the other for seating. When designing the home, Lindsay knew she'd want to face her guests while cooking "like the ladies on TV," she says. "It's a great house to entertain in."

Knotty alder cabinets line the kitchen walls, while a distressed copper farmhouse sink highlights a window overlooking the rear porch. The butler's pantry hides clutter and a walk-in pantry holds an extra fridge and open storage shelving. "I like to see what I have," Lindsay says.

The pantry opens up into a laundry/mud room combination — Lindsay's favorite space. Connected to the garage entrance, the room serves as a drop zone for backpacks, coats and shoes. What it lacks in windows — being the only room without natural light — it makes up for in size. It's bigger than the master bedroom, Lindsay says.

A large island in the middle of the room hides the washer and dryer and stores pull-out hamper drawers. "I wanted an island because this is where I fold clothes," the stay-at-home mom says. The laundry room connects to the master walk-in closet, bathroom and bedroom containing seven windows for a clear view of the pasture.

Adjacent to the laundry room is Carl Olson's only design request: an outhouse.

"My husband wanted a bathroom that looked like an outhouse," Lindsay says. "He really thought we were going to have a bench with a hole in it." The two compromised on a real toilet.

Using old, red barn wood from a friend's granary, the Olson's created an in-house outhouse, which connects to the garage and Carl's office, so he's able to leave his muddy boots on when he runs back and forth.

Owning Olson Hereford Ranch means Carl holds a bull sale at their farm every February. His office makes that possible, decorated in old basketball flooring from the Bison Sports Arena "complete with skid marks and duct tape," Lindsay says, laughing. Carl and other family members attended North Dakota State University, so the floor holds sentimental value.

'Big plans'

The work is far from over for the Olsons. "I've got big plans," Lindsay says.

Outdoors, Lindsay says the couple plans to expand the landscaping to add a waterfall, dry creek beds with bridges to cross over, trees and fountains.

"I'm only in phase one. I have three phases planned," she says. Lindsay is fighting for a pool in phase three — a trade-off for non-stop farming duties that keep the family at home during the summer.

Though unfinished, the basement will eventually have two extra bedrooms, a bathroom, a living room and a second full kitchen.

"We wanted to build a house that works for all stages of life," Lindsay says. "I wanted to put it all on one level so when you're older, you don't have to go downstairs."

As far as decorating goes, Lindsay is constantly working on new projects. Carl likes to keep old furniture, so Lindsay makes use of it, repurposing pieces however she likes. In her younger daughter's room, she turned an old entertainment center into a wardrobe to hold shoes and dress-up clothes. In the living room, she cut an old, round dining table down into a coffee table. Splitting an old door in half, she made a shelf that doubles as a coat rack for the entryway.

"(Carl) is a very conservative guy," Lindsay says. "He's been conservative his whole life, so he was able to build our dream home."

Their new home not only houses their five-person family, it is shared with friends, family and Olson Hereford Ranch customers. "It's just nice when you have the right house to do that — to be able to share it and enjoy it with everyone," Lindsay says.