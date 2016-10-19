Prairie Roots Food Co-op hosting 'Food for Change' screening

"Food for Change" is an 82-minute documentary film focusing on food co-ops as a force for social and economic change in American culture. This is the first film to examine the historical role played by food co-ops, their quest for organic foods, and their efforts to create regional food systems.

Admission is $5. Prairie Roots board members and general manager Kurt Kopperud will be available to answer questions about the new store opening in 2017 and sign up new members before and after the screening.