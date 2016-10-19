Sparkling wine ranges from 'gateway' to 'elevated'

At a gathering like this involving several people of varying wine-tasting sophistication, comments on the wines ran the entire gamut: fantastic or mediocre, definitely a food-friendly wine — there was plenty of food on hand — or one that would definitely become a part of their celebratory routine.

The first one we tasted was Bisol Cru Crede Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G., with wine being made from glera, verdiso and pinot bianco, which are harvested from the steep hills of the Bisol vineyards.

The judges found the bouquet of the wine to be a light, barely detectable fresh fruitiness. The effervescence was surprising loud, much like soda water, not lasting long, and had a very soft, non-lingering flavor. It was termed a good "gateway" taste to the others that followed.

The second wine, the Charles Heidsieck, was distinctly notable, with a greater impact with the aroma and taste flavors. Comprised of a traditional Champagne blend of 40 percent pinot noir, 40 percent chardonnay and 20 percent pinot meunier, the wine had a deep golden hue that some dubbed as seduction first with "eye candy," which upon pouring, showered all with soft and long-lasting bubbles. Aromas abounded, with the tasters debating the presence of coffee and vanilla. It is given a maturation of more than three years in Gallo-Roman chalk cellars.

The last wine to be tasted was the Vilarnau Brut Reserva D.O. Cava. The bottle design made this one set high expectations from the start, and all the high expectations were easily met with just one tasting. The grape varieties making up this magnificently savored wine are all new to yours truly — and I suspect to some of my readers as well. This wonderful blend is 50 percent macabeo, 35 percent parellada and 15 percent xarel-lo.

Being made separately, these three base wines are first chilled to preserve the precursors of the aromas in the skins and avoid oxidation. The first fermentation takes place over a period of 30 days at 55 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by the coupage (the process of blending the different wines together), creating the desired final product.

The wine then undergoes a second fermentation within the bottle (the "methode champenoise") where the yeast transforms the wine into a cava (the sparkling wine) that produces the tsunami of small, vigorous bubbles at the same time.

This delicious blend had everything going for it to make it an ideal drink as an aperitif, or as a drink that would stand well on its own.

If you think this wine will taste like Champagne because it is made in the same manner as that famous drink, think and drink again. It is an entirely different-tasting wine than any Champagne I've ever experienced. Which one has the best taste is your call. They both have an elevated place in the sparkling wine world.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.