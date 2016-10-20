West Acres Cinema hosting Harry Potter marathon
FARGO — Everyone's favorite young wizard returns to theaters starting Friday with a weeklong marathon of Harry Potter movies at West Acres Cinema.
All eight movies will screen in order starting Friday with "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and wrapping up Oct. 28 with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2." Showtimes will vary.
Hardcore fans can catch all the movies this weekend with a two-day marathon starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the final movie each day shown at 7:15 p.m.
Admission is $5 per movie or all eight movies for $30. This offer is available at the box office only.