So wrote Ryan Bakken in the Grand Forks Herald a few years ago.

Ryan's article went into the high for the Lakota team that year when it won the state Class B championship; and the low, when that title was taken away.

It's a story that has appeared in Neighbors several times in recent months.That's why Lowell Peterson, Valley City, N.D., sent in a clipping of Ryan's story.

Here's what happened, according to what has been written here, but with added details dug up by Ryan.

The Lakota Raiders won the title in the tournament by beating three teams in squeakers: Minot St. Leo's by a score of 38-36, Alamo 29-27 and Elbowoods in the championship game by one point.

Huzzah huzzah!

But then, seven months later, groan. For it was found Lakota had used a player, Orlin Billings, who was 20 years old. The state's rules put the age limit for players at 19, so the title was taken from Lakota and given to Elbowoods.

Ryan got thoughts on all this from Dick Wert, Grand Forks, who was a starting forward on the Lakota team.

Dick says someone blew the whistle on Lakota for using an ineligible player. "We don't know for sure, but we think it came from Michigan (N.D.)," Dick told Ryan. "Let's put this way; they were our biggest rivals." Michigan is just down U.S. Highway 2 from Lakota.

Today Orlin, who was a starting guard on the team, is retired in San Carlos, Calif.

"I have no hard feelings toward Orlin or anybody else," Dick says. "We got to play in a state tournament, which is a highlight of a man's life, I guess.

"The only thing that bothers me is that we had to turn in our little gold basketballs they gave to each player. They were real gold. We should have said we lost them. But we were too honest in those days. Those were different days than now."

But then the championship ruling changed. In 1943, the North Dakota State Activities Association ruled there would be no 1942 champion. It said Lakota's other opponents may have been just as worthy of the title as Elbowoods.

What happened, Orlin?

Orlin told Ryan events were beyond his control when he became a 20-year-old senior and basketball player.

"You couldn't start school back then unless you were 6 years old by September," he said. "With my birthday in October, I was almost 7 when I started. Then my brother Forrest and l had whooping cough all winter in my fourth grade year.

"When I was in ninth grade, I went to a Civilian Conservation Corps camp to help out at home because my mother was left alone with all of us. It was no secret that I was 19 when I started my senior year."

Where's the trophy?

Ryan then writes that a big question remains: What happened to that 1942 trophy?

Neighbors has been told it was taken from Lakota and given to Elbowoods.

Maybe so, But where is it now?

Nobody seems to know.

Perhaps it's at the bottom of Lake Sakakawea, as is the town of Elbowoods, Ryan wrote. "Or maybe it's in the dark corner of someone's basement," Dick suggests.

At any rate, Ryan notes that the activities association tournament programs list 1942 as having no championship.

"However, the Raiders of 50 years ago beg to differ," he wrote.

"We still feel like we're the champions," Orlin told Ryan.

