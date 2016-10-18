Children and their families can get into the Halloween spirit at the Fargo Public Library by decorating a pumpkin at open house events this week. All ages are invited to attend. The library’s annual pumpkin decorating open houses are set for the following dates and times: today, Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 4 p.m. at the Dr. James Carlson Library; a second session is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, starting at 4 p.m. at the Northport Library. The library will provide glitter, glue, markers, stickers and other decorations; children must bring their own pumpkin. For details, call 701-241-1495.

Click to read about more upcoming events.