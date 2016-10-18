Areavoices: Free events for kids at the Fargo Public Library this week
Do you need to find your kids something interesting to do over the upcoming out-of-school days?
If so, the Fargo Public Library has some fun, free events scheduled to help parents make the most of the kids’ fall school break.
Children and their families can get into the Halloween spirit at the Fargo Public Library by decorating a pumpkin at open house events this week. All ages are invited to attend. The library’s annual pumpkin decorating open houses are set for the following dates and times: today, Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 4 p.m. at the Dr. James Carlson Library; a second session is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, starting at 4 p.m. at the Northport Library. The library will provide glitter, glue, markers, stickers and other decorations; children must bring their own pumpkin. For details, call 701-241-1495.