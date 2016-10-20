Paranormal investigators explore Comstock House Oct. 21

Professional ghost hunter Matt Rasmussen will present the findings following the expedition. This event is geared for both skeptics and believers of paranormal activities. Participants will be charged admission of $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and college students and $4 for ages 5 to 17. Children ages 4 and younger and Minnesota Historical Society members will be admitted free.

According to the Comstock House website, the house was built by Solomon G. Comstock in 1883, and is a Victorian home that showcases the popular styles of the time, blending Queen Anne and Eastlake designs. Comstock was a U.S. representative, a banker and helped build James J. Hill's railroad. He and his wife, Sarah Ball, raised three children in the home.

For more information, visit www.mnhs.org/event/1824.