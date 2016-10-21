Confessions of a recovering perfectionist mother

And that was the problem: I lost myself along the way. The boys always had haircuts and clean clothes, while I wore baggy T-shirts and mom jeans. The boys looked great. Me? Not so much. I was exhausted trying to be the perfect mother.

Our home was always picked up. The toys were organized, and the books lined the shelves by categories, like you would find in a library. The toy bins had labels with words that the boys could understand. I even hired an organizer to help me, and she walked in and looked at me like I was nuts. Perhaps I was. My husband would come home at night and help the boys pick up their toys from the day, always going in the right bin or basket.

But once again, I had lost my identity. I was first a student and then a law student, then a wife and then a mother. That was my role. Now as my youngest is set to graduate from high school this spring, I am a little nervous to find out who I am after "mother." Yes, I understand that I will always be a mother, but my participation will lessen as the years go by.

I got a note last week from a reader who likes my honesty when I write. Another woman who'd heard me speak approached me at the airport and told me how my "permission" to not be perfect really resonated with her.

So I give this as a warning to all the young mothers out there who are watching their friends and families through the lens of social media: We only post our best selfies and best adventures. Few people are posting about their baby having a blowout and having to be naked in the grocery store because they forgot to pack the extra outfit.

I am grateful that social media wasn't around when my boys were little, as I am afraid I would have been the mom who disclosed too much despite being a perfectionist. Like "Dropped husband off at airport for conference in sunny Florida as we expect a blizzard, and he didn't service the snowblower before he left, but I do have two kids with double ear infections. Hate him." Or "Showered once this week, forgot to wash my hair!" Perhaps this gem: "Made supper, it was a bag of Fun-Sized Snickers."

While my kids continued to look great, I continued to be exhausted. I really feel for the moms who are trying to be perfectionists now. I say stop. Please stop. You will lose who you are even more than I did. You will find yourself trying to get that perfectly staged photo at the pumpkin patch and miss playing with your kids.

Ms. Simplicity, also known as Melissa Schmalenberger is a professional organizer based out of Fargo and author of "Organizing in Simplicity: Kitchens." Email her at melissa@mssimplicity.com.