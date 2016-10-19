Five things to do in Fargo-Moorhead Oct. 20-23

The Moody Blues

When the Moody Blues last played here five years ago, the strong winds at Bluestem Center for the Arts kept the classic rockers from using its full light and video show. That won't be a problem when Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge bring their full stage show to Scheels Arena, 5225 31st Ave. S., Fargo, on Thursday, Oct. 20. The prog-rock trailblazers are celebrating their 50th anniversary and pulling out all the hits, like "Isn't Life Strange," "Tuesday Afternoon," "Nights in White Satin," "I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)," "Ride My See-Saw" and more. The musical flashback starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $99.50. jadepresents.com or (866) 300-8300.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

A Halloween favorite for more than 40 years, two productions are breathing new life into the "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." There's a lot of buzz around Fox TV's updating of the gender-bending cult classic, starring Laverne Cox, Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, Annaleigh Ashford, Reeve Carney, Christina Milian, Adam Lambert and others. The show screens at 7 p.m. Thursday on Fox. If you want to see a local troupe put its own twist on "The Time Warp," check out Blur's high-flying "The Rocky Horror Experience," complete with aerial acrobatics and, of course, audience participation. Things start rocking at 7:30 and 9:30 Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 22, and again Oct. 27 through 29 at Brews on Broadway, 409 Broadway, Fargo. Tickets from $15 to $20. www.experienceblur.com.

Silent Movie Night

Have you ever wondered where the term "it girl" comes from? The answer is at the Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, this weekend. The two-day Silent Movie and Big Band Night features Clara Bow's silent romantic comedy classic, "It," with Lance Johnson accompanying on the Mighty Wurlitzer. The event also features the FM Big Band Allstars playing a tribute to Benny Goodman as well as the Fargo Theatre Singers and David Ferriera. Doug Hamilton emcees the festivities. The action rolls at 7:30 Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday. Tickets are $14 in advance and $16 at the door. www.fargotheatre.org or (701) 239-8385.

'Peter Pan'

Following Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre's origin story "Peter and the Starcatcher" earlier this month, North Dakota State University lands the musical "Peter Pan." Everyone's favorite ageless young man and his friends Tinkerbell, Wendy and more take flight for adventures in Neverland. The action starts at 7:30 Thursday and Friday with 2 p.m. matinees on Friday and Saturday at Festival Concert Hall, NDSU. Tickets range from $5 to $20. www.ndsu.edu/performingarts or (701) 231-7969.

Roughrider Ink & Iron Expo

Get revved up for this weekend's Roughrider Ink & Iron Expo at Scheels Arena, 5225 31st Ave. S., Fargo. The three-day event celebrates the art of tattoos, the craftsmanship of finely tuned motorcycles and the Kustom Kulture lifestyle. Watch body artists working and hear Twin Cities inker Shane Wallin talk about his work on mastectomy tattoos for breast cancer survivors. 1 Wheel Revolution will perform precision stunts at 11 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Things start from 2 p.m. until midnight Friday with tattoos only. The bikes roll in on Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. One-day passes are $10 at the door, with a portion of ticket sales going to Make-A-Wish North Dakota. roughriderexpo.com.