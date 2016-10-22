Catholic Newman Center to unveil major expansion
FARGO — St. Paul's Catholic Newman Center at North Dakota State University plans to announce a major expansion project. Plans will be outlined at a special announcement banquet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ramada Plaza & Suites, 1635 42nd St. S. Dinner and a program will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
Speakers at this event will include:
• Rev. John Folda, bishop of Fargo
• Kathy Neset, chairwoman, North Dakota State Board of Higher Education
• Rev. James Cheney, pastor, bisonCatholic
• Curtis Martin, CEO and founder, Fellowship of Catholic University Students.