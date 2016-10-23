"He was actually out of town on the day it came on the market, so I put an offer on it without him even seeing it," she said.

Sean trusted it was the right place, especially because he knew an older home that got Jessica's attention must be good.

"If she was willing to put an offer on an old house, I presumed it would be good enough that I'd like it," he said.

The couple closed on the house in June 2014 and immediately got to work, hiring contractors to replace the leaking roof, strip out the navy, green and pink flower wallpaper on the main floor and open up the cramped kitchen and dining room.

Sean and his dad refinished the well-worn hardwood floors on the main floor and in the upstairs master bedroom, and the couple gutted an upstairs bathroom to freshen up the room.

But even with more modern features they've added, like new light fixtures and window treatments and an overhauled new kitchen, their 2,400-square-foot house still boasts old stained-glass windows, original built-ins and plenty of old character.

It will be one of the homes on the seventh annual Holiday Homes of Hope tour Nov. 12 and 13 that raises money for the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota.

Finding forever

There was a lot to love about the house, even if it had an outdated style that made it seem like a place for a "90-year-old grandmother," according to Jessica.

Its location couldn't get much better for the growing family. Both spouses work just minutes away in downtown Fargo, and while the house has a small yard, the family can walk to Island Park.

It also has a surprising amount of closet space and a large master bedroom, relatively rare things for homes of this era, she said.

There were some barriers before the house could become their perfect home.

Jessica said she wasn't a fan of the dark wood trim on the main floor, so she painted it white. Combined with the lighter and shinier refinished hardwood floors, that one little project makes the space seem bright and open, she said.

It also required several major fixes, including replacing the entire roof to deal with a leak.

But she said she knew it could be worth the work after she saw a historic house in Moorhead that went from rough shape during an estate sale to a charming character home after a major renovation.

"After I saw that, then I could walk in and see this house redone," she said.

While the house does have four bedrooms upstairs and two bathrooms between both floors, Jessica said it likely won't be big enough forever. The couple has two young daughters already and a boy on the way, and they also like to host visiting relatives.

With some more work, including adding a bathroom to the master bedroom and finishing the now-vacant basement to gain two more bedrooms, another bathroom and a family room, the family could stay put for years to come, she said.

"It's perfect for us right now and definitely could be our forever home," she said. "It would be hard to leave the neighborhood, that's for sure."