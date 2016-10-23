Away From Home: Punta Sur, Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Where: Punta Sur, Isla Mujeres, Mexico
When: Mid-August 2016
Distance from Fargo: 3,024 miles
Comments: This is looking at the easternmost point in Mexico. The gray building in the background is the ruins of a Mayan temple honoring the Goddess Ixchel. This area also contains a sculpture garden.
Bille Sparke, Fargo
