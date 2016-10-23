Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Away From Home: Punta Sur, Isla Mujeres, Mexico

    By Forum staff reports Today at 6:15 a.m.
    Punta Sur, Isla Mujeres, Mexico, by Bill Sparke, 3,024 miles from Fargo.

    Where: Punta Sur, Isla Mujeres, Mexico

    When: Mid-August 2016

    Distance from Fargo: 3,024 miles

    Comments: This is looking at the easternmost point in Mexico. The gray building in the background is the ruins of a Mayan temple honoring the Goddess Ixchel. This area also contains a sculpture garden.

    Bille Sparke, Fargo

    Send us your snapshots

    This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

    Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

    Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.

    Explore related topics:varietyTravelAway from home
    Advertisement