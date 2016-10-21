Search
    Beach Boys, Temptations team up for Scheels show

    By John Lamb Today at 9:40 a.m.
    The Temptations bring their Motor City moves and melodies to Scheels Arena April 28. Special to The Forum1 / 2
    The Beach Boys bring their California cool to Scheels Arena on April 28. Special to The Forum2 / 2

    FARGO — Next summer is coming a little early.

    The Beach Boys are returning to the area to play Scheels Arena on April 28. The Surf & Soul Tour also features The Temptations. Both of the vocal groups played Bluestem Center for the Arts in Moorhead in the summer of 2014.

    Led by vocalists Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, the Beach Boys provided the soundtrack for sunny California days by the ocean in the 1960s with hits like "California Girls," "Good Vibrations," "Fun,Fun, Fun" and more.

    Otis Williams remains as the sole original member of the Temptations, the five-piece that exploded out of Motown with smooth dance moves and tunes like "My Girl," "The Way You Do the Things You Do" and "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)."

    Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, plus fees, and go on sale at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28. At Tickets300 box office and jadepresents.com.

