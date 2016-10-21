Beach Boys, Temptations team up for Scheels show

Led by vocalists Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, the Beach Boys provided the soundtrack for sunny California days by the ocean in the 1960s with hits like "California Girls," "Good Vibrations," "Fun,Fun, Fun" and more.

Otis Williams remains as the sole original member of the Temptations, the five-piece that exploded out of Motown with smooth dance moves and tunes like "My Girl," "The Way You Do the Things You Do" and "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)."

Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, plus fees, and go on sale at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28. At Tickets300 box office and jadepresents.com.