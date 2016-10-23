"Abandoned," based off the short story by Guy de Maupassant, will be filmed Nov. 1-9.

An open audition is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. A news release said the film is looking for a woman ages 35 to 65, two men 35 to 65, a woman 18 to 25 and a man 18 to 25.

For audition location or more information, email Leah Jensen at ljensen6@cord.edu.