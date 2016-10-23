Concordia students to hold open audition for short-film actors
MOORHEAD — A group of Concordia College students will hold an open audition this week for several actors to star in a short film that will premiere at the Fargo Theatre.
"Abandoned," based off the short story by Guy de Maupassant, will be filmed Nov. 1-9.
An open audition is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. A news release said the film is looking for a woman ages 35 to 65, two men 35 to 65, a woman 18 to 25 and a man 18 to 25.
For audition location or more information, email Leah Jensen at ljensen6@cord.edu.