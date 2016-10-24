Fall skin care tips address summer damage, changing season

Every home, garden and cooking magazine has a pumpkin somewhere on the cover. And you have to be living under a rock not to know that PSL means pumpkin spice latte.

And, my office is filled with clients who want to get rid of summer sun damage, including dark spots and premature wrinkles, and fine-tune their skin care regime.

What's the best way to take care of your skin during the fall season, you ask?

Everyone's skin is different, of course, but today, I'd like to share a couple of basic fall skin care tips that apply to almost everyone.

Keep wearing sunscreen. Sunscreen isn't just for summer! You should wear sunscreen all year-round, especially on your face, since your face is exposed to the elements nearly all of the time. Don't forget your hands, neck and chest, too.

Most people don't know this, but 80 percent of the sun's UV rays can pass through clouds, which means the sun can still damage your skin even if it's chilly and cloudy outside.

Be sure to know the difference between chemical and mineral protection. Chemical sunscreens use chemical filters to protect you from the sun's rays by absorbing UV radiation, while mineral sunscreens containing zinc and titanium act as a physical shield between you and the sun, so those UV rays bounce right off you. I prefer mineral based.

If you're looking for a great facial sunscreen that's not greasy or thick, I like SkinMedica Physical Defense. I also like Alba Botanica Very Emollient Mineral Sunscreen. Another trick I use is to use Jane Iredale Mineral Makeup in powder form, so I get a double layer of protection.

Moisturize and hydrate. Crisp fall air can be drying, and when you're inside, the heater is blowing all day long. It's a rough combination that can leave your skin feeling very dry. I recommend using a non-alcohol baser toner/ hydration spray to spritz on your face. Then apply a nice moisturizer every morning and evening, right after you wash your face.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Aim for eight to 10 glasses of water every day.

Get some professional TLC. Even if you're wearing sunscreen daily, the summer months can still be very rough on your skin. During the fall months, my clients typically come into the office seeking solutions for unwanted dark spots, red spots, patchiness, wrinkles and even broken blood vessels.

If your skin is looking uneven — with unwanted dark spots and/or red spots — a fotofacial can be a very good treatment option. With this type of treatment, a special device that uses several wavelengths of light targets brown/red spots. BBL is another device that works in a similar way. The pigment granules are released and come to the skin surface like small freckles and then flake off. There's minimal discomfort during the procedure, which typically takes less than 30 minutes. The fotofacial is one of our most popular treatments at the office.

Prescription creams like Retin-A and hydroquinone can also lighten brown discoloration caused by the sun.

Don't want to visit a skincare specialist or doctor? For a DIY treatment, try a lemon juice facial at home. Fresh lemon juice contains alpha-hydroxy acids, which slough away the outer layer of skin, revealing fresh, healthy skin underneath. With a lemon juice facial, the effects won't be anywhere near as dramatic as with a professional fotofacial, but it's a great at-home option to try if you want a very subtle brightening effect.

Dr. Susan Mathison founded Catalyst Medical Center in Fargo and created PositivelyBeautiful.com. Email her at info@catalystmedicalcenter.com.