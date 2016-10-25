Since releasing his debut album, "I Get Wet," in 2001, he has talked about, advocated for and even demanded a party.

Songs like "Party Hard," "It's Time to Party" and "Party 'til You Puke" make his intentions clear — and those were just off that first album.

Now, in the midst of the most contentious presidential campaign of modern time, the singer is courting another "p" word — politics. Earlier this year, the 37-year-old established the Party Party and now is in the midst of a 50-state speaking tour called "The Power of Partying." He brings his party platform to the Sanctuary Events Center tonight.

The current tour is more in line with the self-help and motivational speaking he's done over the past decade than the hard-driving anthems he brought to The Aquarium last summer. That show was so rocking that by one account, the floor started to bounce.

Listening to W.K. describe it, partying isn't about getting wild as much as it is about finding a certain peace of mind. It can happen when he's rocking a crowd or playing piano — which he studied and released a solo instrumental album of his playing — by himself.

"Even not partying counts as partying in this headspace," he explains. Kind of.

"It's a mindset. A way of trying to be aware of the fact that you are as alive as possible. That's a good thing and something worth celebrating. This chance you have to be alive is a party, despite the moments of difficulty, pain and suffering that come along with this experience."

Even the fact that the Party Party was shut down by an already existing Missouri nonprofit of the same name — something W.K. says he can't speak about for legal reasons — is a reason to celebrate.

"It did what it had to do in the moment," he says. "Sort of absurd in a response to politics in general."

With so much discord and animosity in the country now, how does he propose bringing people together?

"It seems like the hardest thing and the easiest thing to do," he says. "We can very easily relate to one another and realize we are both human beings alive at the same time. You would think that would be enough to bond us in a basic commonality. At the same time, it's easy to understand why we focus on everything other than that ... You don't have to agree on everything else, but you respect each other's right to be a person alongside you. It's a challenge."

Perhaps one of the keys to finding commonality is something as simple as pizza. Attendees of tonight's event will get a free slice of Spicy Pie pizza.

"There's something undeniably fun about pizza, and I'm very thankful we're having pizza at this event," W.K. says, noting that it's not a regular thing on this tour.

On such a long tour, the singer has to push himself to exercise, something he doesn't particularly enjoy, but something he appreciates.

"Mentally, it has a real positive effect on me," he says. "I think it's more effective than any kind of medication in terms of getting my mind to work properly."

Known for his relentlessly energetic head-banging performances, he needs to stay in shape, but once the music starts, he can't stop moving.

"I can't really resist, I tried, actually, to perform in what would be called a calmer, low-energy style, and I can't," he says. "It takes almost more effort to not move around than to let the music take over and compel my body to flail about."

Talking the day after the third and final presidential debate, W.K. tries to stay politically informed on the road, even though he doesn't want politics to creep into his music.

So how would he party with presidential contenders Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump?

"I just don't think there's any possible situation in which they would ever allow themselves to be in the same room as me," he says. "And that's probably for everyone's own good."

If you go

What: Andrew W.K. discusses "The Power of Partying"

When: 8 tonight; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N., Fargo

Info: Tickets for this all-ages show are $20 and $30, plus fees. jadepresents.com, (866) 300-8300.