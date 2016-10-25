A scary good guide to Halloween events

Storytime With a Craft, 1:30 p.m. today, West Fargo Public Library, 109 3rd St. E., Halloween-themed story and activity.

Trunk or Treat, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, PATH, 1202 Westrac Drive S., trick-or-treat from decorated vehicles in parking lot.

Pet Halloween Party, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Two Rivers Veterinary Hospital, 3306 Sheyenne St., Suite 200, West Fargo, open house includes pet costume contest with door prizes. (701) 356-5588.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Horace Lutheran Church, 1st St. N., decorated vehicles hand out candy, including Horace Fire & Rescue Team, spaghetti meal held inside. horacelutheran.org, (701) 282-0459.

Trunk and Treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Calvary Church at Village Green, 2801 Village Green Blvd., Moorhead, candy, bounce house, character hunt, family meal, fellowship and fun. www.calvarychurchvg.com, (218) 233-3921.

Halloween at Family Wellness, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 2960 Seter Parkway S., Fargo, costumes encouraged for event that features healthy, festive snacks, face painting, Halloween-themed games, prizes and more. Free and open to the community. www.familywellnessfargo.org, (701) 234-2400.

Friday Morning Movie, 10:30 a.m. Friday, West Fargo Public Library, 109 3rd St. E., "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," www.westfargolibrary.org.

The Pumpkin Patch, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dakota Carriage Co., 7414 40th Ave. N., Fargo, over 25 attractions included, pumpkins from $2 to $10, $7 admission, www.dakotacarriagecompany.com, (701) 347-4069.

Buffalo River Pumpkin Patch, 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 14447 Hwy. 10 Glyndon, Minn., horse-drawn ride, barrel cars, petting zoo, game area, straw maze and more, $5 admission, www.buffaloriverpumpkinpatch.com, (218) 498-2684.

Halloween Spooktacular, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Detroit Lakes (Minn.) Community and Cultural Center, 826 Summit Ave., costume contest, hayrides, haunted house and scavenger hunt and more, $5 per person, $20 per family, admission includes meal and gift bag.

Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4000 28th St. S., Moorhead, get candy in church parking lot, a light meal will be served for $2, with games and prizes, www.knowthegoodshepherd.org, (218) 233-4980.

Teen Halloween Party, sessions from 6 to 8 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Skate City ND, 3302, Interstate Blvd., Fargo, cash prizes for best costumes, games all night, $5 per session, $7 per both. skatecitynd.com, (701) 235-0555.

MSUM's Society of Physics Students Halloween Show, 6 p.m. Friday, Langseth Atrium on the MSUM campus, spooky experience as mad scientists perform experiments with fire, smoke, electricity and liquid nitrogen, costumes encouraged, free and open to the public.

Non-Haunted Corn Maze, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dakota Carriage Co., 7414 40th Ave. N., Fargo, conquer the corn 10-acre maze at night , $5 per person, www.dakotacarriagecompany.com, (701) 347-4069.

Halloween at Red River Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 409 Broadway, Fargo, vendors, staff and guests are encouraged to wear costumes for last market of the year, prizes awarded for costumes.

Nerdyween 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 26 Roberts St. N., Fargo, all-ages party includes kids' costume parade and contest, activities and more, paradoxcnc.com, (701) 239-9505.

Trick or Treat Wish Walk, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, downtown Fargo, participating businesses will have treats for the kids, surprises for the whole family, balloon animals, photo booth, the Red River Zoo, the Fargo police and fire departments and other attractions will be set up at the U.S. Bank Plaza, the Fargo Theatre shows "Casper" at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m., a suggested $5 donation will get you a canvas bag, money goes to the the Make-A-Wish Foundation. www.downtownfargo.com.

Spooktacular Family Fun, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Natural Grocers, 4517 13th Ave. S., Fargo, noon to 3 p.m., includes non-GMO treats, make-your-own spooky snack mix and spooky storytime from 1 to 1:30. (701) 281-2000.

Halloween Party for the Kids, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Washington Square Mall, 808 Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes, Minn., games and treats. (218) 847-1679.

Kids Cooking Class — Halloween Party, 2 p.m. Saturday, 3022 18th St. S., Fargo, no-sugar Halloween party, ages 6 to 13, make two to three recipes, $20 per student, www.healthyhandscooking.com, (701) 799-1857.

Halle-Boo-jah, 5 p.m. Saturday, Elim Lutheran Church, 321 9th St. N., Fargo, games, prizes, food and silent auction, proceeds from food and silent auction will help a local youth, (701) 361-4276.

Spooky School Bus Ride, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Fercho YMCA, 400 1st Ave. S., Fargo, kids can wear costumes for a night of "Toy Story"-inspired fun, including a bus adventure through Lindenwood Park as they search for favorite characters, preregister at ymcacassclay.org/register or (701) 293-9622.

Moonlight Monster Mash, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Fargo Youth Center, 2500 18th St. S., participants encouraged to wear costumes, explore the haunted attic, play ghoulish games and trick-or-treat for some spooky snacks, live DJ all night long and a spooktacular entertainment show at 7:30 p.m., parental supervision required, $3.

Cru Halloween Party, 8 p.m. Saturday, 1611 11th Ave. N., Fargo, Christian group celebrates with games, socializing, snacks and music.

Spooktacular Halloween Party, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Veterans Memorial Arena, 1201 7th Ave. E. West Fargo, West Fargo Park District invites you to come in your favorite costume and experience our Haunted Maze and Mad Scientist Lab, decorate a cookie, and visit with our friendly witch, wfparks.org.

Organ Spooktacular, 4:13 to 5:13 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 210 7th St. S., Moorhead, pipe costumes encouraged as pipe organ players feature eerie tunes by Igor Stravinsky, John Williams, Edward Grieg and more, candy, hot cider and coffee available, a free-will canned food donation benefits the local food shelf.

F-M Rainbow Families Halloween Bash, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Inspire Innovation Lab, 423 Main Ave., Moorhead, spooky science experiments, games and treats with prizes for costumes.

Halloween at West Fargo Public Library, storytime at 10:30 a.m., party at 4:30 p.m., Monday, 109 3rd St. E., Halloween stories, crafts, scavenger hunts and fun treats, costumes welcome, www.westfargolibrary.org, (701) 433-5460.

Community Halloween Carnival, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Courts Plus Community Fitness, 3491 S. University Drive, Fargo, inflatable games from Games Galore, carnival games, face painting, art projects, trick-or-treat bags, free and open to the public, courtsplus.org.

Haunted Mall, 4 p.m. Monday, Moorhead Center Mall, 510 Center Ave., trick-or-treating at stores, hair-raising hands-on activities, a haunted spook house, pumpkin painting and more. Food will be available for purchase. www.moorheadcentermall.com.

Pinterest Series: Pumpkin Painting, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Comstock Memorial Union, MSUM, get crafty with your jack-o'-lantern, register at https://tickets.mnstate.edu.

Trick-or-Treat at Concordia College, 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, students hand out sweets at the following halls, Erickson, Hallett, Hoyum, Livedalen and Park Region.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, St. John's Lutheran Church, 1103 4th Ave., N., Barnesville, Minn. stjohnsbarnesvillemn.360unite.com, (218) 354-7158.

Bootiful Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, West Acres, 3902 13th Ave. S., Fargo, trick-or-treating at participating stores, balloon animals, family photos, non-perishable food donations for Great Plains Food Bank and 2,000 books given out. www.westacres.com.

Adult

Pumpkin Carving Party, 6 to 8 p.m. today, The Frothy Stache, 805 30th Ave. S., Moorhead. Buy a pint and get a pumpkin to carve.

The Garden of Fear: Ghost Stories for Grown-Ups, 7 p.m. today, Fargo Public Library, 102 3rd St. N., classic and original tales of nature and her fury, costumes are encouraged, but not required, and refreshments will be served. www.cityoffargo.com, (701) 241-8295.

Don't Open!, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Creatively Uncorked, 715 13 Ave. E., Suite 101, West Fargo, create a spooky painting, (701) 532-2112.

Haunted Farm, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday, 1947 130th Ave. S., Moorhead, www.hauntedfarm.com, (218) 585-4539.

The Crypt at Jacobs Manor, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 307 Railroad Ave. N., Leonard, N.D.

Acres of Terror, dusk until midnight Friday and Saturday, 108 Hwy. 18 S., Leonard, N.D., (701) 491-2587.

Full Moon 5K & Thriller 10K, costumed runs, 10K at 6:30 p.m. 5K at 7 p.m. Thursday, St. John Church, 1710 5th St. S., Fargo, www.fullmoon5krun.com.

"The Shining," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S., Fargo, regional premiere of Stephen King's classic thriller about an isolated family caring for a haunted hotel, $12 to $18, www.fmct.org, (701) 235-6778.

"Blur's The Rocky Horror Experience," 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Brews on Broadway, 409 Broadway, Fargo, local stage adaptation of classic, campy movie musical, $15 to $25, www.experienceblur.com.

Halloween at the Knickerbocker Liquor Locker, 4 p.m. Friday, 412 Main Ave., Hickson, N.D., cash prizes for costume winners. (701) 588-4282.

Halloween Party and Karaoke, 8 p.m. Friday, Silver Dollar Bar & The Flying Pig Grill, 221 Sheyenne St., West Fargo, costume party and karaoke. www.digthepig.com, (701) 281-0715.

Halloween Dance Party, 9 p.m. Friday, Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N., Fargo, drag queen Kelly Coxsyn hosts with VJ Zach Martin spinning spooky grooves, unique costume contest categories, main stage and balcony level ID-only, ages 18 to 20, $5, 21-and-older, $10.

Halloween Drag Show and Party, 9 p.m. Friday, The Garage Bar, 3108 9th St. S., Moorhead, includes performances by Mr. KingsMen, $10 cover, $5 with charitable donation of clean clothing item for Open Door 65.

Rocky Horror Picture Show, 11 p.m. Friday, Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, doors open at 10 p.m., costume contest at 10:45 p.m., audience participation/props are encouraged, but please no rice or lighters. A limited number of prop bags will be available, $5, www.fargotheatre.org, (701) 239-8385.

Halloween Party, 4 p.m. Saturday, Old Broadway, 22 Broadway N., Fargo, cash prizes for costume contest, www.theoldbroadway.com, (701) 237-6161.

Nightmare Before Halloween, 6 p.m. Saturday, Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse, 1201 Westrac Drive S., Fargo, cash prizes for costume contest. (701) 232-1535.

The Bee's Nest Halloween Party, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Bee's Nest Tattoo and Art Studio, 14 8th St. S., Fargo, hourly raffles, prizes for best costume and worst tattoo, refreshments, $5, www.thebeesnesttattoo.com, (701) 205-4190.

Halloween Party with The Vistas, 7 p.m. Saturday, Kilstone Brewing, 764 34th St. N., Fargo, jam starts at 7, with costume contest and special Apple Cinnamon Brown beer.

Q105 Halloween Party, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sidestreet Grille & Pub, 404 4th Ave. N., costume contests, prizes, live music and more. (701) 271-0092.

Harry Potter Halloween Party, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Frothy Stache, 805 30th Ave. S., Moorhead, costume contest, door prizes and magic tricks.

Halloween Dance, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Kringen Lodge, 722 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, costume contest and music by Special Blend.

Scary Starry Night, noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Creatively Uncorked, 715 13 Ave. E., Suite 101, West Fargo, put an eerie twist on Vincent van Gogh's famous painting (701) 532-2112.

Halloween Party, 4 p.m. Saturday and Monday, Old Broadway, 22 Broadway N., Fargo, cash prizes for costume contest, www.theoldbroadway.com, (701) 237-6161.

Halloween Show, 9:30 p.m. Monday, The Aquarium, 226 Broadway, Fargo, local bands dress up and cover Fleetwood Mac, Iron Maiden, The Smiths and more, $5, ID-only.