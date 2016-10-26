Michael Mondavi's wines impress

I had the honor of tasting three wines from the Michael Mondavi Family Estate — 2012 Animo M cabernet sauvignon, the 2014 Animo Heritage sauvignon blanc and the 2013 Emblem cabernet sauvignon.

Starting with the 2014 Animo Heritage sauvignon blanc ($65), it had a bright, refreshing taste of fruit flavors and a very enjoyable acidity. The finish was noted as strong and enjoyably lingering. The fruit is sourced from a special cutting known as the oldest surviving sauvignon blanc in North America.

The second wine, a 2013 Emblem cabernet sauvignon ($35), had the definite impact of malolactic fermentation, a process where a friendly type of bacteria to the wine—lactobacillus, the active culture found in yogurt—converts the harsh malic acid (think unripe apples) into the milder lactic acid, found in milk, which provides a richer, smoother taste experience.

This wine's incredible characteristics come from the TLC provided to the vines during and after the growing season, including gentle hand-harvesting and destemming. Upon crushing, the juice is fermented in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks, then transferred to French oak (66 percent new) barrels. The malolactic fermentation takes place in the barrels for 18 months.

With numerous tastings and blending trials, a final blend is established consisting of syrah petite, sirah, zinfandel and petit verdot, while still maintaining the cabernet structure.

The last wine tasted, the 2012 Animo cabernet sauvignon Napa Valley ($85), was the "crème de la crème" of the tastings. This wine has everything going for it — and then some — to taste this good! The grapes are again hand-harvested and destemmed, and the juice cold soaked for four days prior to fermentation in stainless steel. Aeration and punch down (a process to keep the grape skins mixed with the juice) provide color and tannin extraction.

When the fermentation is complete, the lots macerate—where the phenolic materials of the grape, tannins and anthocyanins, and flavor compounds are leached from the skins, seeds and stems into the must (aka, juice). This process lasts for 28 to 35 days before being pressed off and stored in 87 percent new French oak barrels for 20 months before bottling. The final product is a magical blend of 85.2 percent cabernet sauvignon and 14.8 percent petit verdot.

What makes these wines unique is the commitment set by Michael Mondavi, when just as a young pre-teen, his grandfather, Cesare Mondavi, told him the most important thing to remember in wine grape growing is to leave the soil in a better state than when you inherited it from your father or uncle.

To say that Michael Mondavi listened to this admonition from his grandfather and grew up in the very profound shadow of father, Robert Mondavi, is an understatement.

Space limitations don't allow for a listing of his accomplishments, but suffice it to say that he was awarded Wine Enthusiast 2015 "Person of the Year," which he was honored to receive.

Any of these wines would make impressive and memorable holiday gifts.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.