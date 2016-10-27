Are Republicans or Democrats the F-M area's best drivers?

In past presidential election years, Neighbors spotted quite a few vehicles with political stickers or signs. This year, it spotted only four, whatever that means.

Note: This is only Neighbors' spotting these vehicles in a two-month period, from mid August to mid-October. And Neighbors was only in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo and Dilworth during that time, and rarely was on the Interstates.

So, for what it's worth, here's how those four drivers drove:

• Aug. 25, in south Fargo. Plates: North Dakota. Sticker on vehicle: Hillary. Good driver. Stayed within speed limit. Used turn signals when changing lanes.

• Aug. 26, in south Fargo. Plates: North Dakota. Vehicle sign: Stop Obamacare. Good driver, Stayed within speed limit. Used turn signals when turning.

• Sept. 28, south Fargo. Plates: North Dakota. Sign: Clinton/Kaine. Stayed in speed limit. Made good left turn using signals.

• Sept. 30, south Fargo. Plates: North Dakota. Sticker: Hillary. Mixed report. The good: stayed in speed limit. The bad: changed lanes without signaling.

That's what was seen.

Neighbors doesn't suggest it should have any bearing on how you vote next month. It just hopes you vote.

