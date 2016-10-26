Why Tracy Briggs put Mike McFeely's head in a jar

I first saw the head-in-a-jar prank at Instructables.com. They spell out pretty clearly how to turn a laminated photo, a wig and colored water into a creepy head-filled specimen jar — freakier than a clown in the forest.

But I wanted to see if it really could be done. After downloading the instructions, I set out to find my guinea pig — the head that would soon be adorning my refrigerator shelf. That's when I saw my unsuspecting co-worker Mike McFeely walk by. He would be perfect! After all, he is a talk radio show host. Is there a profession that stirs up more vitriol? (Actually, I really like Mike and happen to agree with him a lot of the time. But I don't work with Rush Limbaugh, so Mike would have to do.)

Mike agreed right away. (Which made me wonder if he was really listening to me. I'm married. I know that glazed-over look in a man's eyes.) But it was too late. I had witnesses.

We started by taking three photos of Mike's face from the front and both sides. I cheated a little bit and had Forum photographer Dave Samson merge the three images into one for me. But you can do this on your own computer or even your smartphone. If you don't want to mess with taking your own picture, Instructables has a pre-made photo you can download and use. That's where you also can find more information about photo editing.

Once I had the image, I went to an office store, made an 11-inch by 17-inch copy and had it laminated. (You don't have to laminate it, but it holds up a little better in the water).

Next, I had to find my jar. Fortunately, I stumbled upon a nearly empty, ginormous jar of cheese balls in the breakroom at work. But would Mike McFeely's head fit into a giant cheese ball container? (If I had a nickel for every time I've asked myself that ...)

It turns out with a little trimming, the image fit really well. (I realized by cutting the image, the laminate wouldn't completely seal out the water from the jar, but I don't intend to use this past Halloween.)

After trimming, I wanted to add to the realism of the photo by adding a little bit of hair to the picture. Fortunately, I had a bunch of old Halloween wigs from which to choose. I settled upon a matted-up brown wig that I wore when I dressed as singer Tom Jones one year. I snipped off a few strands of the wig hair and taped it to Mike's hair line. Then I set the photo aside.

I filled the jar about three-quarters full of water and added green, yellow and brown food coloring until I had a murky, briny looking color. (When I look at the photos of my jar, I think I could have added even more color). Then I rolled up the photo and carefully placed it into the jar. I added more water until the jar was full. I love how the added wig hair floats in the water. You can see this really well in the video we made of the process.

Then it's just a matter of putting the jar in your refrigerator. Your best bet is to have it on an eye-level shelf and slightly tucked behind a few small items where it's more likely to surprise a guest who was simply trying to sneak a snack or a cold one.

Finally, here's a thought: given what we've been through in the last year with the very ugly presidential campaign, and now with the election less than two weeks away, instead of using a photo of a friend, relative or co-worker, find one of your least favorite candidates and put his or her head in a jar. That might actually make us all feel a little better.