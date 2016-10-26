William Kent Krueger

William Kent Krueger's visit to town is nothing if not timely. In his latest thriller, "Manitou Canyon," November is settling in as a man goes missing in the Boundary Waters. Former cop Cork O'Connor begrudgingly agrees to look for him, even as his daughter's wedding approaches. A Twin Cities resident, Krueger has a feel for the beauty and harshness of the Minnesota landscape and characters and brings them to life on the page. He reads from the new book 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Zandbroz Variety, 420 Broadway, Fargo. This event is free and open to the public. (701) 239-4729.

Randall Zwarte Band

In the mid-1990s, the sound of North Dakota hard rock could be summed up in three words: Randall Zwarte Band. The group is still rocking stages throughout the region—a perennial favorite at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally—and brings the show to town Friday night, Oct. 28, in a big way. The group kicks off the new, monthly Sidestreet Live's concert series at the Fargo Civic Center, 207 4th St. N. Tickets are $38.50 at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Fargo Civic Center box office.

Fargo Record Fair

It's been a tough year for music fans as stars like David Bowie, Prince, Merle Haggard, Natalie Cole, Lemme and more have died. The great music they left behind is a consolation. Fill the holes in your heart and any gaps in your music collection at the annual Fargo Record Fair this Saturday, Oct. 29. Vendors will bring in crate-loads of vinyl for shoppers to sift through, searching out rock, jazz, country, punk, disco, folk music and more. If nothing else, the Fargo Air Museum, 1609 19th Ave. N., casts an impressive backdrop for shoppers. Discs and deals will be spinning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $3.

Sean Starwars

Artist Sean Starwars has made a name for himself incorporating pop culture references into his work, whether it's the surname he adopted or alluding to his love of Mountain Dew. A featured guest during Printober, he's been in town this week working at North Dakota State University and the Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave. N., Fargo. Thursday at the Plains he holds a day-long T-shirt printing workshop, then gives a lecture on his work starting at 7 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public. plainsart.org. (701) 551-6100.

Sara Moulton

Celebrity chefs can be a lot more flash than function as they focus more on personality than the flavor of dishes. Sara Moulton put in her time in the kitchen—including Julia Child's kitchen—for years before stepping in front of the camera. She was one of the first stars of the Food Network as shows like "Cooking Live" and "Sara's Secrets" offered tips for the home cook. Creative Kitchen brings the chef to town for a class at Natural Grocers, 4517 13th Ave. S., Fargo, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Using her latest book, "Home Cooking 101" as a guide, Moulton will show how to make warm shrimp salad, baked chicken thighs with pancetta and chocolate French toast with raspberry sauce, as well as offer kitchen tips for everyday use. Tickets are $50. www.creativekitchenonline.com.