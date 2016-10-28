Cool weather triggers carrot flowers

A. Carrots are a biennial, which means they have a two-year life cycle, growing from seed the first year and producing flowers the second year if left in the ground during winter. Sometimes carrots will bloom the first year, as yours have, if they are exposed to unsettled weather conditions. Hot days followed by unseasonably cool nights or extended chilly weather followed by warm days can trigger first-year flowering. Sometimes only a few individual carrots within a row will bloom prematurely. Once a carrot flowers, the edible root usually loses quality.

John continues with his story: "The carrots were Burpee brand seeds that came as a seed tape. I used these because I always have trouble with planting carrots as the seeds are so small. I had great success with them and will use them again. The variety is Scarlet Nantes."

Thanks, John, for relaying your experience. Seed tapes, with small seeds spaced appropriately along a dissolving tape are a successful method for gardeners who struggle with too-crowded planting of tiny seeds like carrots and lettuce.

Q. I have several geraniums that I planted in pots this year and I'd like to keep them growing for next year. I have already brought them indoors and I've set them in front of the patio door to get as much light as possible. Should I cut them back? Some of them are still blooming but the lower leaves are yellowing.—Sharon Stevens, Casselton, N.D.

A. There are several ways to keep geraniums growing indoors for next year.

In the first method, keep them at the same size they are now. It's normal for some of the leaves to turn yellow because of the reduced light and the change from outdoors to indoors. Water them as you would other houseplants, letting them dry out thoroughly between waterings. There's more danger of overwatering than underwatering of geraniums. Next March cut them back severely to about 4 inches above soil level. There might be only bare stems, but soon new leaf shoots will arise from along the stems, creating a nice, full geranium. That's also the time to repot into fresh soil and begin fertilizing with a Miracle Gro-type. By May you'll have nice stocky plants to put outside.

In a second method, cut the geraniums back severely right now to about 4 inches above soil level. (Again, there might be only bare stems.) If the geraniums are in larger pots, re-pot into fresh soil in smaller pots. For indoor growth during winter, pots of 5 or 6-inch diameter are ideal. Geraniums like to be "potbound," meaning they prefer to fill a smaller pot with roots. If they're planted in a too-large container indoors, geraniums wallow in excess soil and can easily suffer from overwatering and root rot complications. Next March, pinch the plants back a bit to encourage branching. By May you'll have nice plants ready for containers or flower beds. We've experienced best results with this second method.

Geraniums prefer winter sunlight, but if window space isn't available, geraniums grow well under fluorescent lights placed several inches above the plants.

Q. I bought a plant at Costco this spring. It had no identification tag, but I bought it anyway. It had beautiful orange trumpet flowers all summer, and since I brought it indoors it's developed more blooms. Can you give me a hint? I'm going to try to keep it alive through the winter as I do with most of my deck plants.—Lori Holden, Moorhead

A. From your photo I believe your plant is a double-flowered hibiscus. Both the single-flowered and double-flowered are commonly sold in area stores every spring and summer.

Many gardeners experience success keeping hibiscus indoors in front of sunny patio doors during winter. Yellowing and loss of some leaves is natural as the plants transition from outdoors.

If your hibiscus continues to grow actively, water as you would other houseplants. If it loses a great deal of leaves and wants to "rest," reduce watering frequency.

When longer days and increased light levels arrive again next spring (March through April), re-pot the hibiscus into fresh soil, begin fertilizing and trim back if needed. These spring preparations will encourage the plant's natural response to the upcoming season and it'll be ready to go outdoors once again after danger of frost has passed.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.