    Interfaith textual study planned for Nov. 2

    By Forum staff reports Today at 1:15 a.m.

    FARGO—The North Dakota State University Lutheran Center, 1201 13th Ave. N., is hosting an interfaith textual study from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

    All are welcome to a study of texts from different faiths, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, the Baha'i faith and Native American spirituality. The goal is to promote an understanding of different scriptures and interfaith dialogue. Books are provided.

    For more information, call (701) 388-7368.

