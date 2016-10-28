Science, Religion and Lunch seminars set

The schedule is:

• Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Arikara Room of the Memorial Union, Michael Yellow Bird will present, "The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) and the Neuroscience of North Dakota Settler Colonialism."

• Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Carrie Anne Platt, Heath Wing and Sean Burt will present, "The Value and Importance of Humanities Thinking."

• Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Davis Cope will present, "What Is Truth? Reminders from the History of Science and Mathematics."

• Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Don Miller will present, "Contagion: The Growing Threat from Antibiotic Resistance."

For more information, contact Cope at (701) 293-7188 or davis_cope@msn.com.