Science, Religion and Lunch seminars set
FARGO — Four Science, Religion and Lunch seminars are scheduled for November at North Dakota State University.
The ongoing seminars are free, informal, open to the public and dedicated to controversial issues in science and religion. Each presentation starts at noon, and speakers are limited to 40 minutes to ensure 20 minutes for discussion.
The schedule is:
• Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Arikara Room of the Memorial Union, Michael Yellow Bird will present, "The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) and the Neuroscience of North Dakota Settler Colonialism."
• Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Carrie Anne Platt, Heath Wing and Sean Burt will present, "The Value and Importance of Humanities Thinking."
• Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Davis Cope will present, "What Is Truth? Reminders from the History of Science and Mathematics."
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Don Miller will present, "Contagion: The Growing Threat from Antibiotic Resistance."
For more information, contact Cope at (701) 293-7188 or davis_cope@msn.com.