Area Baha'is celebrate births of founders Nov. 1
FARGO—Baha'is of Fargo-Moorhead is hosting its Commemoration of the Births of the Bab and Baha'u'llah starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Fargo Public Library, 102 3rd St. N.
More than 5 million others around the world observe the "twin birthdays" of the founders of their faith and promote the unity of humanity.
There will be song, children's unity skits, food and celebration. The program begins at 6 p.m. and refreshments will be served at 7 p.m.