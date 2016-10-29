Search
    Homes for the Holidays tour to showcase holiday cheer Nov. 5-6

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 5:22 a.m.
    Greens and golds tie into the dining room of Teresa Harland and Chad Ostby’s Moorhead, Minn. home for the 2012 Homes for the Holidays tour. The 2016 installment of the annual fundraiser is set for Nov. 5 and 6. Forum file photo

    FARGO—Even in early November, five homes in the community will be full of Christmas spirit—for a good cause.

    The 30th annual Homes for the Holidays tour is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, with homeowners teaming up with local designers to decorate for the Christmas holiday season and open their doors to tour participants.

    Brenna Naseer, co-chairwoman of the annual event, said it's sponsored by North Dakota State University's Alpha Gamma Delta alumni group.

    Profits from the tour will benefit the local chapter of the Jeremiah Program, as well as support diabetes research through the international Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation and fund scholarships for the local collegiate chapter of the sorority.

    About 1,000 or more people have come through each tour in recent years, checking out how local designers spruced up homeowners' places with a mix of new decor and the residents' own decorations.

    Naseer said this year's tour includes a historic home, a renovated 1970s home, new construction properties and a condo, with houses spread out in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead.

    "You get to see a house decorated in a lot of different styles, so it's not just one thing," she said.

    Tickets are on sale now for $20 at participating designers. Tickets can also be purchased during the tour hours at Ecce Art Gallery, 216 Broadway, which will serve as a pitstop area with maps to participating homes, refreshments and more.

    If you go

    What: 30th annual Homes for the Holidays tour

    When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6

    Where: Five homes in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead

    Tickets: $20 at Burlap, 3401 S. University Drive, Fargo; Holland's, 1201 Center Ave., Moorhead; and Scheels Home & Hardware, 3202 13th Ave. S., Fargo. Tickets will be available at Ecce Art Gallery, 216 Broadway, during tour hours.

    Online: www.homesfortheholidaysfm.com

    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
