Brenna Naseer, co-chairwoman of the annual event, said it's sponsored by North Dakota State University's Alpha Gamma Delta alumni group.

Profits from the tour will benefit the local chapter of the Jeremiah Program, as well as support diabetes research through the international Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation and fund scholarships for the local collegiate chapter of the sorority.

About 1,000 or more people have come through each tour in recent years, checking out how local designers spruced up homeowners' places with a mix of new decor and the residents' own decorations.

Naseer said this year's tour includes a historic home, a renovated 1970s home, new construction properties and a condo, with houses spread out in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead.

"You get to see a house decorated in a lot of different styles, so it's not just one thing," she said.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 at participating designers. Tickets can also be purchased during the tour hours at Ecce Art Gallery, 216 Broadway, which will serve as a pitstop area with maps to participating homes, refreshments and more.

If you go

What: 30th annual Homes for the Holidays tour

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Five homes in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead

Tickets: $20 at Burlap, 3401 S. University Drive, Fargo; Holland's, 1201 Center Ave., Moorhead; and Scheels Home & Hardware, 3202 13th Ave. S., Fargo. Tickets will be available at Ecce Art Gallery, 216 Broadway, during tour hours.

Online: www.homesfortheholidaysfm.com