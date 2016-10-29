Poetry of grief class held Wednesdays in November

Participants will learn to construct a poetry and art journal utilizing basic bookmaking techniques. The class will read and ponder poetry and essays about grief and its many forms, including the ambiguous loss of unresolved grief. Participants will have quiet time at the Prayer Center to write their own poetry and then the group will read shared words aloud together. Work included will be the poetry of Mary Oliver and the essays of Anne Lamott. Participants are welcome to bring any books by these authors.

The suggested fee is $50. Registration is requested. Contact Sr. Shawna Foley at (701) 237-4857 or presprayerctr@pbvmunion.org for more information.