Away From Home: Jan Lake Lodge, Saskatchewan

Comments: Great fishing, beautiful scenery, super memories.

Nancy Koehn, Fargo

Send us your snapshots

This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.