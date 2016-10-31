Marv Koeplin, Moorhead, bought it in England in 1970 and had it shipped over. Now it is on display at Bonanzaville, West Fargo.

Marv held many titles. Among them: president of Northwest Oil Equipment Co., Moorhead, chairman of the Moorhead Public Service Commission and chairman of the board for the Red River Human Services Foundation, Fargo. He died in 2002.

His daughter, Mary Dickinson, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., researched the car's history and found it had been owned by Lord Edward Stanley, son of the man behind the Stanley Cup, which is awarded each year to professional hockey's championship team.

This year, Moorhead native Matt Cullen of the champion Pittsburgh Penguins had the cup in Moorhead for a day, and he put it on display along with the Rolls.

Now, after being loaned out for the day, the Rolls is back in Bonanzaville.

All this was reported in Wendy's story.

But here's more about the Rolls after it arrived in Moorhead, thanks to Dorothy Storsved, Moorhead.

Bridal party's car

"After Mr. Koeplin had it towed into Moorhead," Dorothy writes, "he asked my husband, Floyd Storsved, who worked for him and who was a mechanic, if he could fix it. Floyd said yes.

"The Rolls sat in our garage in north Moorhead while Floyd worked on it.

"He had to send to England for parts.

"After he had it running, he gave rides to me, our kids and our neighbors. It was a thrill riding around in a Rolls Royce.

"Our son Mark was getting married in June and Floyd asked Marv if he could use it to chauffeur the bride and groom from the church, 1st Lutheran (Fargo), to the venue where the wedding dance was held. He got permission and gave the kids a nice ride."

Floyd and Dorothy went to Bonanzaville many times to see the car, and, Dorothy says, "Every time Floyd saw it he just got so excited to think he got it running."

Floyd passed away last December at age 83. But because of his connection to that Rolls Royce, Dorothy says, she and her family will never forget it.

