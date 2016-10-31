Concordia Christmas Concert tickets on sale Tuesday
MOORHEAD — Tickets go on sale for the 90th annual Concordia College Christmas Concert at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The theme of this year's show is "Gather Us In, O Child of Peace."
Local performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, with 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 3 and 4, in Concordia's Memorial Auditorium.
The concert will move to Minneapolis for two shows on Dec. 8.
Tickets are $19, plus fees, and available at the Memorial Auditorium box office, www.concordiachristmas.com, or (888) 477-0277.