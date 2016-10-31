Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot

    Concordia Christmas Concert tickets on sale Tuesday

    By John Lamb Today at 6:15 a.m.
    Choirs and an orchestra perform at the annual Concordia College Christmas concert in 2009. Forum file photo

    MOORHEAD — Tickets go on sale for the 90th annual Concordia College Christmas Concert at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

    The theme of this year's show is "Gather Us In, O Child of Peace."

    Local performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, with 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 3 and 4, in Concordia's Memorial Auditorium.

    The concert will move to Minneapolis for two shows on Dec. 8.

    Tickets are $19, plus fees, and available at the Memorial Auditorium box office, www.concordiachristmas.com, or (888) 477-0277.

    Explore related topics:varietyeventsMusicConcordia CollegeConcordiachristmas
    Advertisement