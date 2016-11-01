A story out of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that we carried was about Guardian angel dogs trained to work with men and women who have mental and physical problems after serving in the military.

One line in the story read, "The vets put their dogs through paces, healing on a very loose leash."

"While it would be great if these dogs could heal the veterans," Shirley writes, "doesn't it seem more likely that they were 'heeling'?"

Yeah, probably so.

But Shirley says her "all-time favorite" goof was in a story about early Norwegian immigrants in this area.

That story mentioned the "sulking" wolves the immigrants had to watch out for.

"I wonder what they (the wolves) were sulking about!" Shirley says, adding, "Maybe they were just moody wolves.

"But I would have found 'skulking' wolves a lot more fearsome!"

Well, thankfully, Shirley gets a laugh out of these mistakes. But be assured The Forum really tries to get it right, even though at times, as this column occasionally and inexcusably does, it uses the wrong ward.

Buckskin Harry souvenirs

OK, fans of Buckskin Harry, here's your chance to own some souvenirs of him.

We're talking about Harry Parnell, a Fargo-Moorhead area entertainer who went by Buckskin Harry.

Harry, who died in 1973, has been mentioned here several times, thanks to folks who enjoyed him and who have written in about him.

Now Marco Danova, Newport Beach, Calilf., writes that he has several items connected with Buckskin that he'd be willing to sell. They include pictures of Buckskin and a brochure about him.

Marco, who used to live in Wisconsin, bought these items at an estate sale in Minnesota many years ago.

His phone number is (949) 887-9606.

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.