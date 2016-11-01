Disney trip all the sweeter once we're home

Eight years later, and I'm still learning this lesson, this time with the help of a mouse.

Mickey Mouse.

In October, husband Craig, the two kids and I traveled to the all-American family mecca: Walt Disney World.

I told everyone before we left it was a once-in-a-lifetime trip, even though I do know many families who make Orlando an annual destination.

I returned exhausted and even more confident we were one-and-done with Disney.

Don't get me wrong: The kids loved every moment (minus 5-year-old Owen's turn on the Tower of Terror), and as a parent, it was an amazing experience. A bucket-list item crossed off, with ample photographic evidence of all the cherished memories we made.

I'm just pretty sure those memories get rosier with time.

I realized how much marketing has gone into making this THE destination for families far and wide. Yes, there are lots of special touches that add to the "magic," but let's admit a spinny ride spins just the same here or there.

All around us, I saw parents desperately trying to capture the magic they'd been promised, pushing themselves and their kiddos past their breaking point with long days and longer lines. It's hard to believe you're in the "Happiest Place on Earth" with all the stressed-out parents yelling and overtired kids whining.

I certainly wasn't immune. Why else did we stand in line for an hour and a half to ensure the kids a spot in the Jedi Training Academy? The rest of the time, I felt like a drill sergeant, barking commands to get everyone to the right place at the right time, my mini army trekking 10-plus miles a day to See. All. The. Things.

Planning for the trip started in January, after my friend Erin told me I was already late to the party. I woke up at 5 a.m. exactly six months before our trip date to make character dining reservations. Two months before, I locked myself in the office conference room agonizing over which FastPass options to pick. I joked it was like organizing a nuclear strike — of fairy dust.

And despite all the planning, so many of those plans went awry. As Craig said, we called a lot of audibles.

I had to cancel breakfast plans with Chef Mickey for the morning we'd fly out once I realized how long it takes to get around.

FastPasses were dropped and added on-the-go, including a turn on Splash Mountain when Owen declared he would never go on another water ride again after we got drenched on Animal Kingdom's Kali River Rapids (only to change his mind two days later).

He also melted down while waiting for the Dumbo ride and had no interest in meeting Jake or Doc McStuffins at Hollywood & Vine.

On our final full day, after 13 hours in the Magic Kingdom, I pleaded with my family to stay a few more minutes to see the fireworks, which started 45 minutes later than I thought. #momfail.

Not surprisingly, some of the most fun moments were when we had no set agenda — when we followed maps to pirate treasure in Adventureland, fished off the dock and splashed in the pool at our resort. Owen collected acorns and chased lizards, and 8-year-old Eve basked in the sunshiny 80-degree weather.

I look at the pictures and smile, even if the photo in front of Cinderella's castle, with Owen wearily slumped against my shoulder, isn't what I planned. I think of the stories Eve will tell her kids about the time her parents took her to Disney World, when she rode the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, danced with princesses and met that famous mouse.

I came home realizing Disney is a lot like the whole of parenting — difficult in the moment, but oh so sweet once it's passed.