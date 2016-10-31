North Fargo car collector creates unique Halloween display

But come Monday morning, his yard will transform into the spookiest scene Second Street North sees year after year.

"He really gets into Halloween," neighbor Del Ray Sanders said. "It's scary, but the children love it. It livens up the whole neighborhood."

About a decade ago, Lindberg and his wife, Barb, stepped up their Halloween decorating game from the typical goblins and ghosts to cars — all fully functional, licensed and insured. New this year, Lindberg has acquired another set of wheels. Just a few months ago, he picked up a 1999 Cadillac Seville hearse to accompany his other hearse, a 1988 Cadillac Fleetwood.

"A lot of people won't come within 20 feet of it," he said. "It's just a car."

Lindberg, 69, doesn't work as a mortician or funeral director; rather, he works part time in IT at North Dakota State University. So why does he have hearses? He considers himself an "eclectic collector," but he said he's not a "morbid person."

"If you can't have a sense of humor about it," he said, don't buy a hearse.

While some may think his cars are a little creepy, neighbor Glenna Wiedmann said she thinks they're cute.

"People are loving what they're seeing," she said. "It's neat when someone takes the time."

Those brave enough to make their way through the trail of caution tape, Styrofoam tombstones and eerie music receive a Rice Krispie bar. The Lindbergs are expecting to hand out quite a few this year, as last year more than 250 visitors of all ages checked out his cars.

Hearses aren't the only vehicles Lindberg has in his unique collection. In total, he has 17 cars and motorcycles, but those perfect for Halloween besides the hearses are an ambulance and a 2008 Crown Victoria squad car.

All four vehicles were recently rolled out of storage so Lindberg could ready them for the holiday. To avoid vandalism, he doesn't set them out in his yard at 1359 2nd St. N. any earlier than the morning of Oct. 31.

The vehicles stay in storage for most of the year, but every once in a while, he takes them for a spin.

"I don't drive it often," he said of the ambulance, "just on little road trips goofin' around."

And where does someone find an ambulance to purchase? eBay, of course. Lindberg said it was originally from Boston, and it ended up in Rapid City, S.D., where a guy was looking to get rid of it for $3,000.

He got the cop car for $4,000 from a North Dakota DOT auction about five years ago after it was phased out of service. "NOT 5-0" stickers are kindly displayed on all sides of the vehicle, but that doesn't keep other driver's worries away.

One time on an afternoon cruise, Lindberg took the Crown Vic out with his son, Charles, to West Acres mall. Along the way, he told his son to drive a steady 55 mph on the interstate to see what happens.

"Pretty soon, there were 15 cars behind us," he said with a laugh. "No one quite dared to pass us."

Charles was the one who informed Lindberg of the most recent addition to his Halloween car collection, the '99 Seville. It was listed online for $900, a deal too good to pass up, Lindberg said.

Growing up on a farm in northern Minnesota, Lindberg said he never went trick-or-treating, given the remoteness. When asked if his extravagant Halloween display is a way of making up for lost time, he said that's one way of looking at it.

"I like to scare kids if I can, but this is just for fun. You hear a lot of screaming and laughing," he said.