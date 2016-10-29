FM Opera's 'Magic Flute' hits sweet notes

What will be remembered about this production is how it looked. In a word—great. Videos whisk the audience from the frigid realm of the Queen of the Night to the dark, industrial underworld of her nemesis, the priest Sarastro, all within the comfy confines of North Dakota State University's Festival Concert Hall.

The costumes are on loan from Opera McGill in Montreal, Quebec, where the designer apparently hasn't met a hat that just wouldn't look better without goggles.

The production opens with prince/explorer Tamino stumbling onstage looking like Han Solo from the ice planet Hoth. He is rescued by three assistants to the Queen of the Night, dressed head to toe in fuzzy white, which—in keeping with the Hoth theme—gives them the appearance of lithe, spritely tauntauns. But with more pleasant voices.

The Queen of the Night tasks Tamino with rescuing her daughter Pamina, who has been captured by Sarastro. It's standard fairytale stuff and made all the more understandable by Ruth and Thomas Martin's English translation.

Looks aside, where it really matters—the music, particularly the singing—the adaptation hits the notes.

Coloratura soprano Holly Flack rules as Queen of the Night and wields an impressive two-octave range, effortlessly reaching higher than high notes in her fluttering, iconic aria. Rarely does a murderous plot sounded so delightful.

Flack is one of four impressive former members of the FM Opera's Gate City Bank Young Artist Program, along with Kyle Tomlin as Tamino and Keely Bosworth Borland and Elsa Quéron as the queen's attendants.

FM Opera regulars also shine. Anne Jennifer Nash lights up the stage as Pamina and shows her acting is as bright as her crisp, soprano voice, torn between her mother and her lover.

Baritone Jonathan Lasch provides much of the comic relief with his buffoonish portrayal of Tamino's cowardly sidekick, Papageno. Longing for love—and food and wine—the bird catcher finally spreads his own wings when he finds a mate, Papagena, radiantly played by Jennifer Olson. Their Papageno/Papagena duet is dizzyingly fun.

Also amusing were the three spirits—Crystal Cossette, Claire Bias and Regina Lieberg—dressed as vintage flyboys with flowing scarves, bombardier hats and, naturally, goggles.

Longtime audience members also got a thrill from an unrecognizable—again with the goggles—David Hamilton as the mad scientist Monostatos.

In a limited role as Speaker of the Temple, Peter Halverson's return to the stage was warmly welcomed. Cancer has kept the singer away from productions for the past few years, but his re-emergence, however brief, was an effective reminder of just how rich and powerful the baritone is. He's slated for a bigger role in "The Pirates of Penzance" next spring.

The only drawback of "The Magic Flute" is the nearly three-hour run time, minus one intermission. Still, the show is no one-note performance and is ultimately a production to savor.

What: The Fargo-Moorhead Opera's "The Magic Flute"

When: 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: Festival Concert Hall, NDSU

www.fmopera.org (701) 239-4558.