Across the table in a small makeshift studio, daughter Lizzy Siqueiros is ready to help out as a technical assistant and contributor, while husband and Operations Manager Duke Gomez-Schempp oversees the recording.

It's a family affair, but low-power radio station KPPP-LP 88.1 FM is for a much broader audience — even if it's recorded and headquartered in their house along Moorhead's Fourth Avenue South.

The station was one of about 1,700 nonprofit and commercial-free operations across the country to get new low-power FM licenses from the Federal Communications Commission in recent years.

"The process was long," Duke Gomez-Schempp said. "It was probably two years for us actually waiting to apply."

After learning about equipment needs and going through the FCC process, the station launched in a trial capacity in December 2015 and went on the air 24 hours a day beginning in January.

Listeners often will hear music or talk radio. But KPPP's tagline — "Adding local color to your airwaves" — emphasizes that there's something unique about this station, whether it's the volunteers and interns from marginalized groups that broadcast on it or the diversity of languages spoken and sung on the air.

Musical motivator

Stephen Lugor joined the KPPP team earlier this year, relaunching his popular "Cafe Rica" music program he started nearly 20 years ago while a mass communications student at Georgia's Savannah State University.

The 400-meter runner who ran for Sudan in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics and lived in Georgia for decades moved to Fargo late last year and said he was eager to once again host his live program.

It's a music show, with four-song blocks of music from across Africa providing a rhythm for weekday afternoon listeners. Lugor sees his work as a way to help former Africans like himself "feel like home" when they hear familiar tracks.

While he doesn't think of himself as a teacher, he said he can be a "motivator," helping online and over-the-air listeners, former residents of African nations or not, learn something new.

Each set is introduced by Lugor, whether it's an explanation of a song's name — "Cafe Rica," for example, is a famous nightclub in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo and a song by Tabu Ley — or a quick geography or history lesson about the song's place of origin.

That's the power of music, he said. It's about a "good way of life" and relationships of all kinds.

"In one way or the other, it explains something meaningful to their life," he said.

'Empowering' locals

Tune to 88.1 FM within 5 or so miles of its downtown Fargo transmitter and the current show might be in Spanish, such as Cindy Gomez-Schempp's programs "Sabor Latino" and "Mexican Crossing Lines."

Lugor himself can speak multiple languages, and it's not unusual for "Cafe Rica" to feature African songs in several different tongues.

"Finding Me" is in English, but the program hosted by local transgender residents Darcy Corbitt and Nemo Siqueiros is the only queer radio show in the region.

The station also broadcasts a weekly disability rights show, "Technical Difficulties," as well as "The Immigrant Heart Show," which gives an outlet to new Americans and people of color, according to Cindy Gomez-Schempp.

For now, most of the recording and programming aspects happen in her Moorhead home. But she has high hopes for the future, including a move in perhaps a year to its own building, where more people can help make a different kind of radio station.

"For folks to have something that makes them feel proud to hear a song from their hometown or somebody from their community speaking to them in their own language, sharing media that is directed for them, by them, from other people that look like them, is so empowering," she said. "It does a lot to make those folks feel like they have a place in this community."

Radio profile

What: KPPP-LP 88.1 FM

How to listen: 88.1 FM in Fargo-Moorhead or online at kpppfm.com