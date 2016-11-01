Bubbly wine, particularly prosecco, goes with everything

According to a recent Nielsen report on sparkling wine, in 2015, sales grew for both prosecco and Champagne in America, with prosecco jumping a whopping 36 percent.

To help meet this demand, Italy had the largest prosecco crop, with over 467 million bottles, triple the volume in 2009. The U.S. imported about 48 million bottles — about one bottle for every seven Americans — ranking third in the number of prosecco cases imported worldwide, just behind the U.K. and Germany.

For the uninitiated, it is made from glera grapes, (aka prosecco), but often blended with up to 15 percent of other varietals, which include: verdiso, bianchetta, trevigiana, perera, glera lunga, chardonnay, pinot bianco, pinot grigio and pinot nero.

I recently had the pleasure of tasting prosecco sparkling wines from Zonin winery in Veneto, Italy — a white edition, grey edition and black edition.

We started with the white edition, which, appropriately, came in a white bottle, and was a blend of 91 percent glera and 9 percent pinot bianco. To say this is a crisp, fruity wine is an understatement. The wine has a "spring-like" zest to it, along with a hint of green apples, and, of course, was enjoyed by all in the tasting. The aftertaste was there, but not lingering when compared with the other two.

Our second tasting was the grey-edition blend, with 87 percent glera and 13 percent pinot grigio. This was definitely a softer tasting experience over the white edition, with a more pronounced impact in the aftertaste, which we liked. All of us thought the hint of apples went beyond the "hint" point, as everyone was able to identify the presence of apples in this blend. It would go exceptionally well with light seafood dishes and a selection of cheeses. As it is good with a board of cheeses, it is likewise excellent with charcuterie — a selection of cold, preserved meats.

Our final tasting was the black edition — a blend of 90 percent glera and 10 percent pinot noir. This very tasty and seductive wine with a silky and creamy texture was a hit with the tasters as well, again with the presence of apple being noted by all, but not as distinct as the grey edition. It, like the other two editions, would pair well with seafood appetizers or sushi.

Why prosecco and not Champagne? The answer appears to be two important factors: price and simplicity in drinking, especially with young people at the gateway of responsible drinking of sparkling wine. The price is lower — under $20 ($16.90 suggested retail price for the wines in this article), primarily because of the tank method of double fermentation. Champagne goes through a double fermentation in each bottle, which is more expensive and time consuming, while the tank (Charmat) method is done in bulk and less expensive to produce, making it market ready in as little as 40 days.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.