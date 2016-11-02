Is dog's fear race-related?

During my son's stay, he and Murphy would play outside, and the dog would try to "herd" him, nipping at his heels and enjoying himself. Once they came inside, the dog acted as if he'd never seen my son before. Every time Murphy came inside and my son emerged from the back room, the dog acted like he was an intruder, barking loudly. He was visibly distressed and would run, trembling, into his crate for comfort. He was never aggressive, and he would comply with my command to "go see" my son; once my son stood up, Murphy would bark again. Nothing we did could change this.

Two years ago, my son returned home for four or five months with his girlfriend. During that time, both Murphy and my 13-year-old mixed-breed dog refused to go outside to relieve themselves until I returned from work. They sat on a daybed looking out the windows and waited for my return. This has continued despite the fact that my son has spent the entire year at home recuperating from surgery. Murphy is more relaxed with white men and women and black women. We're assuming he may have been mistreated by a black male in the past. — S.S., Toms River, N.J.

Dear S.S: You do have a problem!

Several years ago, I was a consultant for the U.S. Postal Service in St. Louis, and we developed a brochure to instruct mail deliverers how to avoid being threatened and attacked by dogs. Many postal service employees were of color, and they were advised never to stare into a dog's eyes because their eyes were more threatening to a dog because the contrast of dark skin color made the whites of their eyes more intense. They were also advised to move slowly and talk to the dogs on their rounds in a calm and friendly voice and offer treats rather than relying solely on a repellent spray.

Your son should ignore your dog insofar as avoiding eye contact, and he should move slowly and deliberately in the room. Sitting down on the floor near the dog, taking him for walks, grooming him and feeding him are all socializing, fear-reducing steps to take. Everyone in the home, including the dog, should wear a bandana around the neck for a couple of weeks with some drops of essential oil of lavender put on twice daily. This may help calm the dog and facilitate bonding. Above all, your son should not force contact with the dog but ideally spend several nights sleeping next to the dog, who can stay in his open crate.

